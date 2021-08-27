Boyd: An unforgettable trip with my dad to Las Vegas for an award I never should've won

I could see it in his eyes.

When I was presented with a first place award at the Associated Press Sports Editors Summer Conference last week in Las Vegas, I could see the pure joy in my father's eyes. I could also see the excitement and the honor, but perhaps most of all I could see the triumph.

And like countless times before, my dad, Jessie Boyd, reminded me that he was proud of me and that he'll always be proud of me. I've heard him say that my entire life and I don't doubt him for a second, but this time — at least for me — it felt different.

This time, as a write this column, I can't seem to keep the tears from welling in my eyes.

You see, my dad's upbringing wasn't easy. He grew up in inner-city Chicago and never went to college, and so as a result — outside of his mother (my beloved grandma), and immediate family — he was often told that he'd never be anyone, he'd never do anything, he'd never go anywhere.

Over the years, and even more so as I've gotten older, he's shared how those negative opinions weighed on him and ultimately fueled him to be who he is now. Someone who, against extreme odds, became a great man, a great husband and a great father.

I can't help but get emotional when I reflect on the sacrifices he's made, many of which I never saw, to put himself and our family in a better situation. So from my perspective, whatever accomplishments I have are just as much his as they are mine.

It was an unforgettable moment to hear my name called Aug. 18 at the Flamingo Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, followed by the applause of my dad and many others as I received a first place award for the APSE's Category B Projects.

But during that applause and even now, I'm reminded that the foundation of my work and that eventual award is the murder of a Black man by a white police officer — videotaped for the entire world to see.

A tragic event that never should've happened, thus an award I never should've won.

The work I was recognized for is titled "Open Dialogue." It's a four-part series I put together at my previous job as a high school sports reporter at The Times of Northwest Indiana, with the help of my former editor Mike Clark. I spoke to three local coaches and one college player from the area after the death of Floyd, allowing them to candidly express their thoughts.

Merrillville's Bo Patton, the first Black boys basketball head coach in his school's history, talked about teaching his mostly Black players how to calmly interact with law enforcement, even if they think — and know — they're being racially profiled.

Former Calumet football coach Rick Good, a white man and the son of a police officer, spoke out in support of racial injustice protests, calling Floyd's death a murder before the white police officer who killed him, Derek Chauvin, was officially convicted of that crime.

Former Goshen College guard Colin Flowers reflected on his grandmother being a part of the Greensboro sit-ins during the Civil Rights Movement, and how he now feels obligated to demand justice for Floyd and Breonna Taylor — a Black woman killed by white police officers in Louisville, Kentucky.

Former Calumet coach Dominique Nelson, the first Black boys basketball head coach in that program's history, shared that some of his Black players were actually called the n-word during games, reminding all of them that racism is still here and still prevalent.

As I look back, I remain indebted to all four of those men for stepping outside of their comfort zones and going beyond the box score and scoreboard with me.

Prior to receiving my award, I spoke on the APSE's "How We Did It" panel, an opportunity I'll always appreciate former APSE president Lisa Wilson for granting me. And when I was personally asked how I did it? I responded the only I know how: with the truth.

I told the rest of the panel and the room that I, as Black man, was hurting when I saw that gut-wrenching video of Floyd, and I knew that many of the people in the communities I covered were hurting, too.

So, instead of not doing anything, I tried to do something — something that mattered.

Something that reminded everyone that Black lives matter.

Ever since I was a kid, my dad, who I glanced at throughout the panel, has reminded me of the skin I'm in and what comes with that. It's as if he could see the future because everything he told me would happen as a Black boy has come true as a Black man.

I've been called racial slurs, I've been racially profiled in school and now in my professional career, and I've even been pulled over multiples while driving my own car (and not ticketed) with a white police officer once telling me, "You weren't speeding. You were just going fast enough to catch my attention."

Still, none of that compares to being murdered on camera, so when I saw what happened to Floyd, I decided to lean into my Blackness more than I ever have as a writer.

I wrote about it from my own perspective, I wrote about it from the aforementioned perspective of the coaches and player I interviewed and I even wrote about Taylor's death, too.

The messages I received via email and voicemail afterward were vile, to put it lightly. I shared a few of them with my father, mother and twin sister, and my mom actually broke down in tears — scared that something could happen to me for being so outspoken.

But through those tears, she told me, just like my dad, that she's proud of me and proud of what I stand for.

It's a compliment I don't take lightly because if I'm being completely honest, I know my parents don't always agree with me publicly sharing some of my innermost thoughts about deep societal issues like racism. However, as I said at the APSE Summer Conference last week, this is who they raised me to be: Unapologetically confident, unapologetically Black and unapologetically me.

I've been a full-time sports reporter for nearly three years now, and while I know some people would love for me to "stick to sports" as I've been told to do countless times before, I refuse to ignore the world around me and the problems — like racism and police brutality — that plague it.

Sports do not exist in a vacuum. They're a reflection of society, which is beautifully true in some instances and awfully true in others.

So, until we see true equity and equality around here, I plan to use whatever platform I have to write and speak openly and honestly while — as cliché as it sounds — hopefully making the world a better place.

That way, if I'm fortunate enough to win another writing award and to take my dad with me on a trip to accept it, the origin of that triumphant moment for two Black men won't be the murder of another one.

