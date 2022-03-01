Blackhawks will get a big bump with the expected returns of Jonathan Toews and Tyler Johnson

The Chicago Blackhawks’ depleted roster could see a big boost as forwards Jonathan Toews and Tyler Johnson are set to return to game action Thursday for a home matchup against the Edmonton Oilers.

Both practiced Tuesday at Fifth Third Arena, and defensemen Riley Stillman and Calvin de Haan also appear ready to return as well.

“They are possible for Thursday, I’m hoping they are. That’s the game plan,” coach Derek King said. “So we could have a full boat, which would be a nice change.”

Toews hasn’t played since Jan. 26 in Detroit after experiencing concussion symptoms.

King said he believes Toews has cleared concussion protocols and is “ready to go, it’s just more or less how he’s feeling. And he looked pretty good out there today.”

Johnson has been out since Oct. 29 while dealing with a neck injury that required surgery, while Stillman (left shoulder) has been sidelined since Jan. 21 and de Haan (right groin strain) Feb. 20.

“It opens everything,” King said of adding Toews and Johnson. “The lines are a little better looking on paper.

“It’s always nice when you’re going to a match, you’re not (thinking), ‘Who do I have? Who do I have?’ ... The young kids have done a good job, it’s not easy an easy position for those guys. Some of them maybe should’ve been playing more games down in Rockford in a perfect world, so they get those reps.”

King said he’ll monitor the ice time for both Toews and Johnson.

“They won’t be happy with me. They’re probably going to want 20-plus minutes right off the bat. I can’t, they won’t be able to handle it. So I’ll just have to monitor it, pick my spots for Tazer, don’t kill him too early.”

