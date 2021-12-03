Blackhawks trade goalie Malcolm Subban

The Chicago Blackhawks traded goaltender Malcolm Subban to the Buffalo Sabres for future considerations Thursday.

Subban was 2-2-1 in five games this season for the Rockford IceHogs and compiled a 3.38 goals-against average with an .893 save percentage. And in 17 career games for the Hawks, he went 6-8-1 with a 3.20 GAA and .900 save percentage.

Now Subban gets a fresh start with his fourth organization.

The Boston Bruins selected him 24th overall in the 2012 draft, but he was pulled early in each of his only two starts there — giving three goals in each.

Subban backed up Marc André-Fleury on the Vegas Golden Knights for more than 2 1/2 seasons before the Hawks acquired him on Feb. 24, 2020, in a package that dealt Robin Lehner and also netted a 2020 second-round pick.

Subban was expected to compete with Collin Delia for the Hawks starting goalie job last season. But while Subban had a handful good starts — including two shutouts — he gave up at least four goals in seven of his 16 appearances.

In the end, it was then-rookie Kevin Lankinen who emerged as a revelation and claimed the lion’s share of starts among the three.

Subban was looking to compete again this season, but the Hawks surprised the hockey world and traded for Fleury in July, which, ironically, pushed Fleury’s former Golden Knights teammate out of the goalie picture. After participating in training camp, Subban was placed on waivers in early October and sent to the minors.

Meanwhile, the Sabres could use another healthy body in net.

Craig Anderson is the team’s leader with a .921 save percentage and 2.50 GAA, but was placed on the injured reserve with an upper body injury Nov. 22.

Dustin Tokarski has led the team with 13 starts and 14 appearances, compiling a 3.28 GAA and .903 save percentage. Aaron Dell (4.56 GAA, .862) has made five appearances with three starts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0