Blackhawks storm back from a 3-goal deficit

The Chicago Blackhawks rallied from a three-goal deficit, but a crucial judgement call by goalie Kevin Lankinen led to a 5-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.
Lankinen went behind the net to play a puck high off the glass on a dump-in, but it bounced in front of the net.
Lankinen failed to scramble back in time to stop former Hawk David Kampf from scoring the wide-open game-winner with just 1 minute, 20 seconds left in the third period.
Bad call or bad bounce? Maybe both, but the Hawks didn’t see it that way.
“Garbage bounce, but they say the hockey gods will come back at you sometimes like that,” coach Derek King said.
“Nothing (Lankinen) could’ve done. Whether he stays in his net and doesn’t play it, that’s just one of those things that just happened.”
The Hawks clearly had momentum late in the third and were “feeling like we’re going to win it,” Connor Murphy said, so to lose it on off carom, “it’s going to sting right away.
“But we definitely do take it for what it’s worth,” Murphy added. “It’s just a crazy bounce.”
He had a bigger problem with the defense giving up three goals in the first period.
The Hawks started off with thoughts of an upset.
Just 1 minute, 53 seconds in, Jonathan Toews scored for a second straight game after coming up empty in the previous 25 games, the longest drought of his career. Murphy sent the puck out of the Hawks end to Reese Johnson, who made a quick relay pass at the blue line to Toews.
Toews made a little stick-handling move to freeze two defenders, fired it past Petr Mrázek and gave a hard fist pump in celebration.
From that point, the Hawks did themselves in with more penalty problems.
They entered the game having allowed four goals in the last 11 pentaly-kill opportunities, and the Leafs enjoyed similar success Saturday.
Hawks forward Reese Johnson tripped Jake Muzzin, and 1:01 after Toews’ goal, John Tavares evened up the score with a strike from the left dot.
William Nylander then cut through a nonexistent neutral-zone defense, got the puck on Tavares’ behind-the-goal pass and sneaked it past Lankinen’s glove side at 9:14 of the first.
A little more than five minutes later, Auston Matthews scored another power-play goal that pingponged around the goal mouth.
Pierre Engvall opened the second period with a whip-around wrister, and it looked as if the Hawks were on the business end of another blowout by an elite team. But a couple of hard-work plays got the rally going.
Brandon Hagel dug the puck out of a board battle in the offensive zone and dropped it off to Connor Murphy for a second-period strike.
The Hawks stunned the Leafs 1:47 into the third.
Philipp Kurashev outraced two Leafs to a loose puck to slap it over to Dominik Kubalik, who beat Mrázek one-on-one.
Jake McCabe scored from the blue line to tie it 4-4 with 9:18 left in the third.
“I think we deserved a little better,” Kubalik said. “It was a huge comeback.”
He and other Hawks took heart in the positive that “we found a way to get back in the game.”
“But on the other side of the first period wasn’t the start we wanted,” Kubalik said. “We knew their power play was pretty good, and they scored two goals out of it. So we’ve got to be better at that.”
Cardinals Bears Football
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, center, walks off the field with Joel Iyiegbuniwe after the team's 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (7) breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham reaches over the goal line to score during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham scores a two-point conversion as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden (44) and Jalen Thompson defend during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) leaps over Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton after Baker intercepted a Dalton pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. Running with Baker is Markus Golden.
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton eludes the reach of Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen as outside linebacker Jordan Hicks pursues during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) tries to elude the grasp of Chicago Bears cornerback Artie Burns as A.J. Green ties to block Burns during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) carries the ball as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jordan Hicks comes up for the tackle during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) spins out of the attempted tackle by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen advances the ball after intercepting a pass by Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton ,left, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
The Arizona Cardinals celebrates around defensive end Zach Allen after Allen's pass of Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen advances the ball after intercepting a pass by Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton ,left, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
Cardinals Bears Football
Cardinals Bears Football
Cardinals Bears Football
Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham reaches over the goal line to score during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
Cardinals Bears Football
Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham (80) cleats are seen during warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Cardinals Bears Football
Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham scores a two-point conversion as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden (44) and Jalen Thompson defend during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
Cardinals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks to pass the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Cardinals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Cardinals Bears Football
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, left, listens to free safety Eddie Jackson during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Cardinals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton hands the ball off to running back David Montgomery during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Cardinals Bears Football
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury looks out into the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Cardinals Bears Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Cardinals Bears Football
Cardinals Bears Football
Cardinals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton eludes the reach of Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Cardinals Bears Football
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones (55) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Cardinals Bears Football
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Cardinals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton eludes the reach of Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen as outside linebacker Jordan Hicks pursues during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Cardinals Bears Football
Chicago Bears fans watch their team play against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Cardinals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Cardinals Bears Football
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) tries to elude the grasp of Chicago Bears cornerback Artie Burns as A.J. Green ties to block Burns during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Cardinals Bears Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) stiff arms Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jordan Hicks during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Cardinals Bears Football
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy talks to back judge Steve Patrick during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Cardinals Bears Football
Cardinals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Cardinals Bears Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery carries the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Cardinals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Cardinals Bears Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) carries the ball behind the block of offensive tackle Larry Borom during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Cardinals Bears Football
Cardinals Bears Football
Cardinals Bears Football
Cardinals Bears Football
