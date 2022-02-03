Blackhawks stagger into the All-Star break

The Chicago Blackhawks stumbled into the All-Star break, getting blanked by the Minnesota Wild 5-0 on Wednesday night at the United Center.

The Wild scored three times in the second period, and the Hawks never recovered to fall to 1-5-2 in their last eight games. They have scored one goal in the last two games after totaling 12 in the previous two.

Frédérick Gaudreau, Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov scored in the second to pace the Wild in the teams’ third meeting in 13 days.

Kevin Fiala and Nico Sturm scored in the third period.

A physical, scoreless first period was highlighted by Hawks forward Alex DeBrincat popping Connor Dewar.

The Wild outshot the Hawks 13-8 in the first, with Marc-André Fleury facing all types of challenges. He snagged an attempt by Matt Boldy and denied Kaprizov a couple of times.

Seth Jones had an opportunity in the final minute of the period for the Hawks, but Cam Talbot made one his 27 saves for the Wild.

The Wild broke through, and then some, in the second period.

Gaudreau scored with two seconds remaining on a power play for the game’s first goal 4:53 into the period. Zuccarello made it 2-0 with a goal 2:02 later.

The Hawks came up empty on a power-play opportunity. Moments later, the Wild extended the lead when Zuccarello waited and found Kaprizov, who scored his 19th goal of the season.

The Wild scored twice a span of less than than two minutes during the third, with Fiala scoring at 10:38 and Sturm at 12:02. Collin Delia replaced Fleury after Sturm’s goal.

The Hawks played their third consecutive game without Jonathan Toews, who entered the NHL concussion protocols Friday.

“Everybody’s different,” interim coach Derek King said Wednesday morning about a timeline for Toews’ return. “He’s been around the rink, which is great. If I had a time, you know I’d say, ‘Hey, he’s going to be back for (the Feb. 9) Edmonton game when we come out (of the break),’ but I’m just not sure. But the break will help him.”

King sees the break as a benefit across the board.

“For everybody, staff too, just to get away,” he said. “Clear the mind, kind of get away from hockey. I don’t get away from hockey because I’ve got to drive my kids around, but still I think it’s a good mental and physical break for everybody.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0