Blackhawks squander chances in a 2-0 loss

Timo Meier tipped in a goal in the second period, and that was all the San Jose Sharks would need to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 on Sunday night at the United Center.

The loss dropped the Hawks to 7-12-2, and it’s the third time they’ve followed up a win with a loss since Derek King took over as interim coach.

With 6:21 left in the second period, Meier deflected Rūdolfs Balcers’ blast from the slot shortly after the Hawks failed to capitalize on a golden opportunity. Alex DeBrincat and Seth Jones had a two-on-one, but DeBrincat’s pass missed Jones’ stick.

It was one of several wasted chances, particularly in that forgettable second period.

The Hawks controlled the puck in the first period and outshot the Sharks 11-4, but the Sharks needed only half of the second to flip that margin in their favor. They finished the period with a 15-9 advantage.

“They did a good job defensively, for sure,” Patrick Kane said, “not just blocking shots but getting pressure on the puck, keeping us to the outside, so you’ve got to give them credit.”

Meanwhile, the power play that powered down recently for the Hawks failed to produce once again. It looked especially bad during the Hawks’ first opportunity, which came after a too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty in the second.

Dominik Kubalík blew a tire on one shot, then tried to center a pass to set up a one-timer for Jonathan Toews, but Toews didn’t appear to see it coming. Kane tried a cross-ice pass to Brandon Hagel that Hagel couldn’t handle. That elicited a few boos from Hawks fans.

On the second Hawks power play in the third period, Jones and Henrik Borgström took cracks at the net and Hagel tried to stuff in a goal from down low, ending up in a pile of Sharks, but it yielded nothing.

The Hawks power play ranked 22nd heading into the game, and including Sunday, they’ve come up empty in 13 opportunities over the last six games.

The Hawks scrambled to get back in the game in the third and outshot the Sharks 9-3. With about eight minutes left, Kubalík seized a loose puck in the neutral zone but fired wide right on his breakaway attempt.

The Sharks broke up a lot of passes, particularly in the second and third, and blocked 32 shots. But they couldn’t make up the momentum they lost in the second.

Meier added an empty-netter with 1:31 left.

Hawks goalie Marc-André Fleury made 20 saves and the Sharks’ James Reimer had 29.

