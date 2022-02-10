Blackhawks return from the All-Star break with a 4-1 upset of the Edmonton Oilers

The Chicago Blackhawks stunned the Edmonton Oilers with two first-period goals and cruised to a 4-1 road win Wednesday in their first game since the NHL All-Star break.

The Hawks broke a three-game losing streak while getting 40 saves from Marc-André Fleury.

Alex DeBrincat, coming off his first All-Star appearance, had a goal and two assists. He opened the scoring with a power-play goal 1 minute, 44 seconds into the game.

Patrick Kane had everyone on the Oilers fooled with a no-look seam pass to set up DeBrincat for a one-timer. It was Kane’s 32nd assist of the season.

A minute later, DeBrincat served up Brandon Hagel with a cross-ice pass on an odd-man rush. It was the Hawks’ first 2-0 start since a four-goal first period against the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 26.

The Hawks were leery about putting the Oilers’ third-ranked power play on the ice, as the Hawks penalty kill ranked 27th overall and 32nd on the road. But they did just that — four times.

They got burned for it in the second period when Caleb Jones got called for holding against Leon Draisaitl.

Draisaitl flushed Evander Kane’s rebound for his first power-play goal after an 18-game drought.

The Hawks had another dismal second period overall, getting outshot 20-6. They entered the night having allowed the third-most second-period goals (48) in the league.

But the Hawks regained momentum in the third. Dylan Strome scored with the man advantage, his eighth goal of the season, to complete a 2-for-3 night for the Hawks power play.

Midway through the third, Kirby Dach put the Hawks up 4-1 with his first goal since Jan. 6 in Arizona.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0