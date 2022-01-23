Blackhawks let a late lead slip away

Marcus Foligno capped a Minnesota Wild comeback for a 4-3 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night in St. Paul, Minn., spoiling a sparkling performance from goalie Kevin Lankinen.

The Wild pulled goalie Kaapo Kahkonen with just more than three minutes left in the third period, and the gamble paid off: Kevin Fiala evened the game at 3 with 2:04 left on the clock.

Overtime got off to a rocky start with top threats Patrick Kane and Kirill Kaprizov going to the box for hooking and high-stick penalties, respectively.

The Hawks and Wild skated to a stalemate, but the Wild set up for one last attack, and Jordan Greenway set up Foligno for a slapper past Lankinen for the Wild’s second victory against the Hawks in two days. They beat the Hawks 5-1 on Friday night at the United Center.

Lankinen otherwise had some brilliant moments Saturday in his first start since Dec. 18 and second straight night after relieving Marc-André Fleury.

Lankinen made 40 saves Saturday, including 20 in the second period.

Henrik Borgström scored twice and Alex DeBrincat added a power-play goal for the Hawks.

The Hawks came out charged up after looking sluggish Friday.

The forecheck was so effective early that the Hawks got four shots on goal before the Wild got their first 4:43 into the game. And the Hawks showed more of a willingness to battle for loose pucks and bang in front of the net.

A pivotal moment came on Jonathan Toews’ third-period hooking penalty against Kaprizov.

During the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast, Toews could be seen mouthing the words, “How? How?” before slamming his stick against the glass. The referees tacked on an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty to give the Wild a four-minute power play for the double-minor.

The Wild were in the second half of that power play when Kaprizov scored.

