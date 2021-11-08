Blackhawks interim GM says the search for permanent coach will take place ‘after the season’

Kyle Davidson sat feet away from Derek King during Sunday’s news conference, and while they fulfill different roles for the Chicago Blackhawks — general manager and head coach, respectively — they have one label in common: interim.

Davidson could speak only in circumspect terms about his own permanence, but he put to bed any notion that King is just a quick fix for a tumbling team until the Hawks install a long-term solution sometime this season.

“That’s something we will undertake after the season,” Davidson said in his first address to Chicago media. “Midseason, you’re not able to explore maybe the number of candidates that you’d like.”

King was named interim coach after the Hawks fired Jeremy Colliton on Saturday — three years to the day since Colliton’s hiring — to right the ship from a 1-9-2 start.

“The challenge is really getting to know these guys,” King said of the players. He will coach his first game in front of a home crowd at 6 p.m. Sunday when the Hawks host the Nashville Predators at the United Center.

Davidson, 33, replaced former president of hockey operations and general manager Stan Bowman when Bowman resigned after he became entangled in the team’s reported cover-up of Kyle Beach’s 2010 sexual assault allegation against Brad Aldrich, the video coach at the time.

“We’re going to focus on getting some wins and playing the right way and getting back to a brand of hockey our fans can be proud of,” Davidson said.

As for the search for Bowman’s permanent replacement, Davidson said that’s up in the air, too, then he pivoted to make his own pitch for the job.

“That’s something that’s going to be an ongoing process,” he said. “I’m willing to assist and help in any way possible, and if that way possible is in helping (CEO) Danny and (Chairman) Rocky (Wirtz) to make it easy on them to select myself, then that’s what I’ll do too.

“I love the Chicago Blackhawks, I love being here and all I want is to do what’s right by the fans, what’s right by the organization and get us back to where we want to go.”

Davidson had been in the role for only a week but moved swiftly to fire Colliton.

“I quickly recognized the need for a change and took my thoughts and conclusions to Danny and Rocky Wirtz yesterday,” Davidson said. “They were supportive of my decision and I appreciate their confidence in me and my leadership to take this action. As I said yesterday, our goal is to build an elite system of hockey on the ice, and we simply haven’t delivered on that goal.”

As for Davidson’s conversation with Colliton, “It was quick, it was to the point and out of respect for Jeremy, you don’t want to draw that out too long.”

Davidson said the Wirtzes have given him the full authority of a general manager.

Davidson chose King instead of assistant Marc Crawford — who has previous NHL head coaching experience and won the 1996 Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche — because he was looking for an “outside voice, as well as a familiarity with some of the players already in the locker room.”

“Given the expedience with which we moved yesterday, there just wasn’t any in-house candidate we wanted to move into that role at this time,” Davidson said. “So that’s maybe a constant discussion, but my preference would be to add to the staff.”

From a personnel standpoint, it remains to be seen how different Davidson is from Bowman philosophically and whether it will be seen in wholesale roster changes.

“I did work under Stan, but given my new perspective on things (and) my new proximity to the team and to the hockey operations, what I’ve learned is it’s a whole different viewpoint that you get when you’re in the weeds every day,” Davidson said.

“So it’s a continuous evaluation. I’m going to make my own determinations. We’re not beholden to anything that’s happened in the past.”

One of the more curious decisions of the Bowman-Colliton regime was their handling of Dylan Strome, long rumored to be on the trading block but someone floated in and out of the lineup. The pair also clung to the hope that Alex Nylander will one day fulfill his potential.

“I won’t get into specific players, but what I will say is I’m not Stan,” Davidson said. “I’m a different person. And with that comes different opinions, different philosophies, for sure.

“As I continue to evaluate and I get exposed to the different aspects of the organization, there’s definitely going to be some changes.”

In the larger picture, the Hawks are still a team that looks far away from becoming a contender, despite sweeping changes in the front office and behind the bench.

But Davidson doesn’t consider it a “lost season.”

“It’s not the start we wanted,” he said of the Hawks winning one of their first 12 games. “When people talk about a lost season, they probably look at playoffs as somewhat of a benchmark for that.

“Right now, we’re 1-9-2. You find out if you’re a playoff team in April, and let’s be totally honest, the math is not in our favor right now to get to that point. But no season is ever lost because you’re always going to be able to learn something. You’re always going to be able to continue your evaluation process.”

