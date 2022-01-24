Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen goes on injured reserve with a right hand injury

Kevin Lankinen is back on the shelf seemingly as quickly as he returned.

The Chicago Blackhawks placed the backup goalie on injured reserve Sunday with a right hand injury a day after he made 40 saves during a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Lankinen appeared in each of the Hawks’ last two games, his first action since returning from COVID-19 protocols. Before that, his last start was Dec. 18, a 4-3 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars.

He has a 3.41 goals-against average and .889 save percentage in 13 games, including 11 starts, slightly trailing last season’s 3.01 GAA and .909 save percentage.

As for options behind starter Marc-André Fleury, the Hawks recalled Arvid Söderblom from the Rockford IceHogs and have Cale Morris on the taxi squad.

Söderblom made his NHL debut Jan. 1, relieving Collin Delia during a 6-1 loss to the Nashville Predators. He made his first start the next night at the United Center, allowing four goals during a 5-1 loss to the Calgary Flames.

Söderblom has compiled a 4.24 goals against average and .881 save percentage over two appearances.

In the last two days, injuries have forced the Hawks to shuffle the roster. They placed forward Jujhar Khaira (lower back) and defenseman Riley Stillman (left shoulder) on injured reserve, and forward Brett Connolly and defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk were assigned to the active roster.

The Hawks continue their three-game road trip Monday against the Colorado Avalanche.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0