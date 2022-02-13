Blackhawks drop a 5-1 decision to Blues

The Chicago Blackhawks looked out of sync in a 5-1 blowout loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at the Enterprise Center, falling for the eighth time in 10 games.

The Hawks’ lone highlight was Dylan Strome’s power-play goal in the second period.

The Hawks got off to a rocky start, getting hemmed in their zone and giving up a 9-5 shots edge in the first period.

Connor Murphy’s holding penalty put the Blues’ third-ranked power play on the ice, and David Perron rifled a shot the from right dot behind Calvin de Haan and through Marc-André Fleury’s five-hole.

Dakota Joshua turned a rebound off Torey Krug’s blue-line blast into a no-look backhander to make it 2-0.

The Hawks bounced back in the second period on Strome’s power-play goal.

Dominik Kubalík dished to Patrick Kane above the goal line, and Kane centered to Strome at the doorstep for a tap-in. Strome has six goals and eight assists in his last 13 games.

Vladimir Tarasenko spoiled the period for the Hawks, working a give-and-go down with Robert Thomas, who backhanded a sweet pass to Tarasenko for a wrister with 41 seconds left in the second.

The Blues put nine shots on Fleury in the first half of the third; the Hawks had just one. The Blues finished the period with a 10-2 advantage.

Oskar Sundqvist padded the lead in the third period with a wrister, assisted by Niko Mikkola and Brandon Saad.

Jordan Kyrou put the game out of reach with 4 minutes, 22 seconds left.

Fleury made 24 saves.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0