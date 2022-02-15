Blackhawks are approaching a crossroads with Dylan Strome

Whatever is going on with Dylan Strome’s roller-coaster season on the ice — currently on the way up — his home life has kept him steady.

“Everyone’s good. Baby’s healthy,” the Chicago Blackhawks forward said of fiancee Tayler and daughter Weslie. “She’s crawling around a lot more and blobbing along. Not many words yet, but we’re getting there. We’re getting close.”

Anyone who knows Strome — or has seen him interviewed on camera — would see the irony in that statement. He probably would lead the Hawks in words per minute if the NHL kept such a statistic.

He has expended a lot of words over the last season and a half talking about lingering trade rumors — and this season he’s one of several candidates on the Hawks to get moved before the March 21 deadline. By now he’s the resident expert on being trade bait.

“(Marc-André) Fleury’s a little different because he has the (modified) no-movement clause, so he does have a say, whereas most guys on the team have no say in what happens,” Strome said. “You just have to go to the rink and take it in stride and the rest will take care of itself.”

Teammates have credited Strome for not letting his status affect his play or locker-room harmony.

At this point, trade noise doesn’t seem to bother him.

“It’s always going to be there,” Strome said. “You can’t control that type of stuff. All you can do is control how you play on the ice when you get in the lineup.

“Everyone’s human. We’ve got good resources here to talk to. When you’re going through tough times and not playing — or not playing well or whatever it may be — or trade talks or rumors and stuff, you’ve got to just put it to the back of your head when you’re away from the rink and focus on the other things.

“And then when you come to the rink, you come here to do a job.”

This year’s trade deadline is a bit different for Strome, however.

Like Kirby Dach and Dominik Kubalík, he’ll be a restricted free agent after the season. But Dach and Kubalík haven’t had the turbulent tenure in Chicago that Strome has since the Hawks acquired him from the Arizona Coyotes in November 2018.

Strome went from being a darling in 2018-19 — when he put up 17 goals and 34 assists in 58 games — to going on former Hawks general manager Stan Bowman’s shopping block during a down 2020-21 season (nine goals and eight assists in 40 games) to being a healthy scratch at the beginning of this season, when former coach Jeremy Colliton was still in charge.

“Trying to explain the Dylan Strome situation this year is not easily explainable when a guy’s been successful and you just play him with (Alex) DeBrincat and (Patrick) Kane,” agent Pat Morris said of his client, who turns 25 on March 7.

To Kane, Strome’s value is a no-brainer.

“It’s pretty obvious if you give him a chance in a top-six role and on a power play, he’s going to produce. That’s just the fact,” Kane said. “Ever since he came to Chicago — and I enjoy playing with him — I feel like we have some chemistry.

“To be honest with you, I feel like keeping a guy that’s that young is probably a better solution and can be part of the future here. Especially when you give him a chance and he shows that he can do it time and time again.”

Morris called Strome’s situation “a quandary.”

“Just let him play to his strengths,” Morris said, “and he’s gotten better at some of the things that he was not so good at when the other parts of his game were excellent in his first couple of years since the trade from Arizona. It’s a complicated game, probably more complicated than it should be.

“Where could Chicago be if they just played him the way he was playing when he had (0.88) points per game?”

Strome has experienced a bit of a renaissance since Derek King took over as interim coach in November and started putting him in the lineup consistently, and now Strome’s a regular.

“I think he’s trusting me more that I have his best interests, and I’m trusting him a lot more,” King said. “The line with Kuby now, with him on there and Kaner, they’ve done a good job. And I’ve been starting them a few times in the D-zone faceoffs, where maybe a month ago I wouldn’t throw Stromer in that position.”

King also has been playing Strome at center, his preferred position, and sometimes on the top line, whereas Colliton force-fed him ice time at wing.

“When he’s pushed off to the left wing, like most players, they have challenges when they’re not in their natural position,” Morris said. “And for whatever reason Jeremy Colliton decided that he was always going to be a left winger with him.”

However the current front office regards Strome, his relationship with the Hawks is coming to a crossroads. They have to end this internal tug-of-war and decide if he fits in their future or ship him off to any taker. Such a decision might not happen until the they first settle on Bowman’s permanent replacement.

If the Hawks don’t find a trade partner or if they opt not to tender Strome at $3.6 million this summer — or if he rejects a tender offer and they have to match an offer sheet, though that’s rare — they risk losing him for nothing.

“They have to qualify him to own his rights,” Morris said. “If they don’t, then he’s an unrestricted free agent at a good age playing a priority position in the league. Either way he’s going to be fine.

“He doesn’t think about any of this. He’s had enough challenges this year to fill three years.”

Morris said he has had “a lot of talks” with Bowman and interim GM Kyle Davidson about Strome’s challenges sticking in the lineup, but when it comes to whether the Hawks plan to extend him, “I’ve not had that dialogue yet.”

Whether the new GM ends up being Davidson or one of five other known candidates, Morris said, “I’ll contact whoever’s in that chair and carry on.”

The question is would the Hawks have a buyer for Strome even if they want to be sellers. Morris acknowledged he hasn’t heard about any solid interest.

“But Arizona needs centers, Ottawa needs centers, New York Rangers need a three (a third-line center), Edmonton needs a two-slash-three depending on where they put (Leon) Draisaitl,” said Morris, who added the Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks and Detroit Red Wings to that list. “It’s a rather primary position. Nobody ever has enough of them.

“Those (scenarios) are just me from the outside looking in, but I haven’t had any dialogue with any of those teams about Dylan.”

Strome has been on a bit of a hot streak with six goals and eight assists in his last 13 games entering Monday night’s game in Winnipeg, and he had a goal in his last two road games against the Edmonton Oilers and St. Louis Blues.

The Oilers game “was the game that broke the coach’s back and got (David Tippett) on the way out,” said Morris, referring to Tippett’s firing the next day. “But if you watched that game ... Dylan Strome’s magnificent in that game. If I’m the Edmonton Oilers, I’m going, ‘That’s (someone we want).’”

However, some teams hovering around the wild card still are jockeying for position or waiting to see if they can make a push before splurging on a trade.

And teams might be hesitant about Strome because he’s not as well-rounded as others at his position. He certainly won’t win them over with his checking or defense.

“You’ve got to have a balance of both,” Strome acknowledged. “I can understand why coaches get frustrated if you’re not playing great away from the puck and you’re giving up chances and you’re getting scored on and things like that.

“I like to play with the puck and make plays and I feel that’s where I’m at my best, (but) every good player in the league that puts up numbers is good defensively too. You don’t find that one-dimensional (player) very often, especially at center.”

Strome said he has been working on not giving up as many chances on defense.

“You don’t want to be the one to turn it over and kill the offensive shift when you’re out there,” he said. “I know Jeremy was on me about that a lot where I would get the puck in the O-zone and it would get off my stick and then they’d go back the other way.

“You don’t want to be the guy that kills your line. You want to be the guy that keeps the play going, keep it alive and try to create a chance.”

Morris mentioned Strome’s improvement on faceoffs. He has won 55.6%, a personal best in Chicago and second to Jonathan Toews among Hawks who have taken at least 100 draws this season.

Strome says he’s no replacement for Toews but “I feel like I’ve been doing all right at them. So I’m getting a little bit more responsibility, which is always a good thing.”

