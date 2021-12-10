Betson, Chicago State host Illinois St.

Jones Convocation Center, Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Antonio Reeves and Illinois State will take on Brandon Betson and Chicago State. Reeves has scored 26 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 18.6 over his last five games. Betson is averaging 13.8 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Chicago State's Betson has averaged 16 points while Jahsean Corbett has put up 10.8 points and 7.6 rebounds. For the Redbirds, Reeves has averaged 20.6 points and four rebounds while Sy Chatman has put up 15.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Betson has had his hand in 40 percent of all Chicago State field goals over the last three games. Betson has 15 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Chicago State is 0-5 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

STREAK SCORING: Chicago State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 67.7 points while giving up 59.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois State has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Redbirds have averaged 23.7 free throws per game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0