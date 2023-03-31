Let's see. I'm either on the 18th green right now staring at a 10-foot putt or the clock is winding down and I'm getting ready to take the last shot. Take your pick.

Either way, the ball is going to drop. No sudden-death playoff or overtime for me today.

Yes, this is it. After almost 42 years working the only full-time job I've ever held, I'm retiring as a Pantagraph sportswriter. Friday was my last day.

Column writing really isn't my thing. After reading Randy Kindred all these years, it's difficult to match that brilliance and/or crazy to even try. So I've stayed in my lane and focused on high school sports, college basketball and football, the fantastic Bloomington-Normal amateur golf scene and general feature writing.

Yet when you've been at the same place this long, you can't say goodbye and thanks without getting a little personal. Thus, a farewell column is needed.

Here goes.

Never in my wildest dreams did I see myself staying in Bloomington-Normal this long after graduating from the University of Illinois in 1981. The Twin Cities seemed like a nice place, but the kid who grew up in Dwight had bigger plans. I was going to cover some MLB or NFL team in a big market.

That didn't happen, and there are no regrets. After a few years, you begin to appreciate this is a wonderful area to live, especially after you meet a girl, fall in love and have a couple kids.

Along the way, you develop friendships with coaches and athletes that last to this day.

I met Norm Eash in 1982 at Dwight High School football practice when he was the Trojans' first-year head coach and have covered his Illinois Wesleyan football teams since 1994. Going to be weird not talking to Norm this fall. Maybe I should join his staff. He told me he needs a RB coach.

One of my first assignments with The Pantagraph was covering the Bloomington Hearts fastpitch softball team. The Hearts' player-manager was Elston Mitchell.

I distinctly remember Mitchell's blond-haired 3-year-old son, Todd, by his side that summer. Todd turned into a stellar U High athlete who played baseball at Illinois State and later in the New York Yankees' farm system before turning into one of the country's standout amateur golfers. Elston Mitchell was competitive into his 60s in B-N golf. My three generations of Mitchells now includes Reese, a sprinter on the U High girls track team.

Things have changed in the newspaper world. Rather quickly, too. What was once a Pantagraph sports staff of six full-time writers and four full-time desk people — along with 10 or so part-timers taking calls at night from around the area — is whittled to two guys.

But that's life. You adjust, but the overriding thought of never cheating the reader on any story stays the same. You realize sports is a huge deal in Central Illinois and you are reporting on someone's Super Bowl every day.

Sportswriters aren't really much different than coaches. We work stupid long hours, miss weddings and birthday parties and in today's world are on-call 24-7. Someone is coming or going from a team on your beat constantly and, believe me, it happens at the most inopportune times.

To survive you must have someone who keeps the home front intact and gets the kids to ballet practice as youngsters and golf lessons as teenagers. I've been lucky to have my wife, Chery, take care of things when my job called. She deserves a gold medal as do our daughters, Kathleen and Lauren. I can't tell the three of you how much I appreciate what you sacrificed so I could do this job to the best of my ability.

Our three grandchildren — Lambert, Lucca and Jovie — aren't going to get short-changed because a star player decided to transfer and a story needs to be posted ASAP. "Poppy" will be there for every big life milestone. Book it.

The memories have come flooding back to me in the last month after deciding to step away. I've gotten lucky to cover huge events such as Illinois going to Final Fours in 1989 and 2005 and IWU winning the 2010 Division III national baseball title. I even got a 10-minute solo chat with Michael Jordan in 1988 (dang, I should have saved that tape).

Just as memorable has been reporting on several high schools capturing state championships. Topping the list was Pontiac's 1993 Class 3A state football crown and U High's 1995 Class A boys state basketball title. Those two head coaches, Pontiac's Mick Peterson and U High's Cal Hubbard, are among my favorites. Loved their wit, passion and knowledge.

I probably should apologize to ISU men's basketball fans. Since 2006 when I took over the beat, the Redbirds never made the NCAA Tournament. Maybe I was a jinx. ISU advanced to six Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship games in my tenure and lost them all, including two gut-wrenching overtime setbacks.

Maybe I shouldn't say this. However, I truly believe ISU's NCAA drought that stretches to 1998 will end soon. Ryan Pedon knows what he is doing, Redbird fans. He's a good basketball coach and even better person. This is tough times for college coaches, especially the mid-majors, battling the transfer portal and Name, Image and Likeness. Pedon is smart enough to figure it out.

I need to thank my co-workers and our countless hours together "in the trenches" battling deadlines and stress. I used to tell people it was OK when they called me Randy because I worked with three Randys most of the way — Kindred, Sharer and Reinhardt. There is only one Randy left now. Good luck, Mr. Reinhardt.

The social media explosion hasn't been the easiest thing to navigate for sportswriters. Everyone thinks they're an expert and seems to know what we should be doing. They believe a newspaper is talk radio and cheap shots should be the norm. If I disappointed you in that regard, well, that's your problem and not mine.

After announcing my retirement a couple weeks ago, I was blown away and humbled by hundreds of comments sent my way by coaches, administrators, players, readers and other media folks. One email I received this week from a high school coach put a lump in my throat:

"I know your job may seem thankless at times, but please know the time you put towards athletes and stories is some of the most memorable times they receive in sports and the game of life."

Thanks for reading. Thanks for your friendships. Thanks for the memories.

