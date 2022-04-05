Benson: Jim job exchange with Nantz would be more hysterical than Fallon-Kimmel switcheroo

Those watching late-night talk shows Friday night received a huge surprise. When hosts Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel were announced to their studio audiences, both came on stage as usual.

Except Fallon was in LA for "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" And where was Kimmel? Across the country in NYC for "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

A perfectly executed April Fools' Day prank. To pull it off in this era of social media, without thousands catching on beforehand, was superb.

And that got me thinking ... if you could change jobs with anyone for a day, who would it be with?

Along the lines of the Kimmel-Fallon switcheroo, for this guy the answer is a no-brainer:

Jim Benson would like to become Jim Nantz. Not just for a day, either. I'll take the whole first week of April.

Think about it. We're both almost the same age (incredibly, Nantz was born just 11 days ahead of me in 1959). We've both been covering sports for a long time, Nantz on a national stage with CBS since 1985 and me in Central Illinois since 1981.

Our paths crossed many times when I covered the University of Illinois basketball team and Nantz took over as CBS' main play-by-play hoops voice. He would always be at the Big Ten Tournament while I was there reporting on the Illini.

Every once in a while in those years, Nantz also would be calling the action for Illini games in the NCAA Tournament. That was especially the case in 2005 when Illinois was ranked No. 1 in the nation.

True story about that year: Before the NCAA championship game in St. Louis against North Carolina, I was having lunch with my uncle and some friends. Sitting at a nearby table was Nantz. Professional decorum told me not to bother him.

That didn't stop my uncle. As we were leaving, and Nantz was still eating, my uncle stopped and said: "Bring home the Illini tonight, Jimmy."

Nantz just smiled.

While Nantz could easily take over my job writing, I'm pretty certain I would mightily stumble doing his gig. Most print journalists are just that because forming a coherent sentence without mumbling or, especially in front of a camera, using "um" or "you know" multiple times, is impossible.

To be Jim Nantz for the first week in April would be the ultimate. This year, it involves being in New Orleans for The Final Four between four of college basketball's heavyweight programs in Kansas, Villanova, Duke and North Carolina.

Then throw in Coach K's swan song with Duke trying to send him off with a national title. Shouldn't that be enough for one person?

Not Nantz. He is just starting the dream week for all media folks. On Tuesday, he leaves for Georgia and Augusta National Golf Club to anchor coverage for the Masters starting on Thursday. The storyline of Tiger Woods possibly returning to competition, especially at the Masters, is humongous. No one better to call it than Nantz.

I've only been on the Augusta grounds once. That was for a 2006 practice round thanks to the generosity of Bloomington's Kevin Schultz, who was a tourney marshal for years and gave me three free passes for the day. Friends who have made the trip to Augusta for years talk about it like they're finding their way to heaven.

It probably would be easier for me to take over for Nantz at Augusta than The Final Four. Golf announcers don't have to talk too much. While my handicap is nowhere near Nantz's (who was on the University of Houston golf team), I have enough golf knowledge to describe what's happening or say, "Over to Ian Baker-Finch on the 17th hole."

Fallon and Kimmel seemed to enjoy their Jimmy job exchange. So what do you say about a Jim & Jim switch, Jim Nantz?

It would be great PR for you to cover a high school baseball or softball game with no press box in 40 degrees. If you would like something warmer, I could get Illinois State basketball SID Bill Salyer set you up for an interview with Redbirds coach Ryan Pedon and talk about the Missouri Valley Conference.

Let's make this happen in 2023. Maybe my people (OK, me) could get in touch with yours to get the ball rolling. This would make the Fallon-Kimmel deal seem trivial in comparison.

I'll even use your catchphrase, "Hello friends," at the top of the broadcasts. You think anyone will notice?

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

