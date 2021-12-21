Bears’ Quinn, Grant are named to the NFC Pro Bowl team

 Skip to main content
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn and returner/wide receiver Jakeem Grant were named to the 2022 NFC Pro Bowl roster, the team announced before Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Quinn’s selection honors his stellar comeback season. Entering Monday, he ranked fourth in the NFL with 14 sacks, the second-highest total of his career behind the 19 he had in 2013. He also has 41 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, 16 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles.

He is 3½ sacks from tying the Bears single-season record, set by Richard Dent in 1984.

Quinn’s success comes a season after he had only two sacks in his first year with the Bears. This will be his third Pro Bowl, his last coming in the 2014 season.

Grant made his first Pro Bowl as a return specialist.

The Bears traded a future sixth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for Grant in October to fill openings on punt and kickoff returns, and he averages 13.2 yards per punt return, best in the NFC. He set a Bears record with a 97-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers last week.

Grant also averages 24.2 yards per kick return.

Inside linebacker Roquan Smith notably was absent from the Bears announcement despite totaling 130 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, three sacks, three passes defended and a pick-six.

The NFL will announce full Pro Bowl rosters Wednesday night.

