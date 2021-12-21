Bears’ Quinn, Grant are named to the NFC Pro Bowl team

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn and returner/wide receiver Jakeem Grant were named to the 2022 NFC Pro Bowl roster, the team announced before Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Quinn’s selection honors his stellar comeback season. Entering Monday, he ranked fourth in the NFL with 14 sacks, the second-highest total of his career behind the 19 he had in 2013. He also has 41 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, 16 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles.
He is 3½ sacks from tying the Bears single-season record, set by Richard Dent in 1984.
Quinn’s success comes a season after he had only two sacks in his first year with the Bears. This will be his third Pro Bowl, his last coming in the 2014 season.
Grant made his first Pro Bowl as a return specialist.
The Bears traded a future sixth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for Grant in October to fill openings on punt and kickoff returns, and he averages 13.2 yards per punt return, best in the NFC. He set a Bears record with a 97-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers last week.
Grant also averages 24.2 yards per kick return.
Inside linebacker Roquan Smith notably was absent from the Bears announcement despite totaling 130 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, three sacks, three passes defended and a pick-six.
The NFL will announce full Pro Bowl rosters Wednesday night.
Recap: Coverage of Midwestern tornadoes
Photos, video and reporting from severe storms that hit Illinois and other states Friday night.
Multiple tornadoes touched down Sunday night and traveled through towns in southeast Missouri, and Illinois. Areas in multiple counties suffer…
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Buildings were flattened in areas west and east of St. Louis -- from St. Charles County, Missouri to Edwardsville, Illinois -- damaging houses…
Multiple weather systems raked across the central part of the state Friday, causing damage that includes a collapsed building in the Metro East.
An EF3 tornado wiped out much of an Amazon distribution facility, killing 6, as a wave of violent weather rolled through the St. Louis metropo…
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a recap of the damage reports received so far after Friday night's severe storms.
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a recap of the damage reports received so far after Friday night's severe storms.
Here's the latest on last night's storms from McLean County officials and a Lee Enterprises meteorologist.
Friends from Edwardsville, Illinois provided water, snacks, and coffee to first responders at the Edwardsville Fire Department, on Saturday, D…
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.
Rachel Crnkovich and her family were having a Christmas gathering when the monstrous tornado that made its way through parts of Coles and Moul…
The power contained in the storm that swept through Mattoon on Friday night isn’t lost on Kylie Dawkins.
Disaster-aid and humanitarian groups are mobilizing to help tornado victims and setting up dedicated fund for donations to support their efforts. Here's a look at some of the relief being provided and ways to donate.
Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford describes the emergency response and recovery efforts underway after a tornado struck an Amazon wareho…
The day after a tornado caused an Amazon facility collapse that left six people dead, Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke about Illinoisans' willingness …
MAYFIELD, Ky. — A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. in a stormfront that killed dozens and tore apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home, derailed a train and smashed an Amazon warehouse.
Authorities were uncertain Saturday evening whether anyone was still missing because workers were in the midst of a shift change when it was struck.
At least one person is dead after severe storms and tornadoes ravaged an area along Hwy. F in St. Charles County near Defiance, Missouri, leve…
A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. in a stormfront that killed …
MAYFIELD, Ky. — Rescuers combed through fields of wreckage after a tornado outbreak roared across the middle of the U.S., leaving dozens dead …
Coles County homes, businesses damaged by Friday storm
An EF3 tornado wiped out much of an Amazon distribution facility, killing 6, as a wave of violent weather rolled through the St. Louis metropo…