Watch now: Chicago celebrates WNBA champion Sky with parade

Chance the Rapper, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot were among those who celebrated the Chicago Sky's WNBA championship win Tuesday with a parade and rally.
CHICAGO — Chicago turned out Tuesday for a parade celebrating the WNBA champion Sky, bringing a big smile to the city celebrating its first world championship since 2016.
Fans lined Michigan Avenue to cheer on the Sky after they beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 Sunday at Wintrust Arena, becoming the first Chicago team to win a title since the Cubs five years ago.
"I think every time I see someone teary-eyed and you see the passion on their face, just for the love they have in the team. It's been amazing," head coach James Wade said.
Chicago Sky basketball team head coach James Wade, left, Candace Parker, center, and musician Chance the Rapper, celebrate their 2021 WNBA Championship during a rally at Millennium Park on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Naperville native Candace Parker and said she remembered growing up watching the Chicago Bulls and "dreaming of being and bringing a title to your hometown."
Point guard Courtney Vandersloot looked out at the fans and said, "I truly can't believe this."
Chance the Rapper rode on a double-decker bus with the team and publicly thanked it the team for "making the city proud" and "making us winners again."
"(The Sky) played together as the best team in the league, they have a chemistry like no other," Chance told WMAQ-TV.
The parade ended at Millennium Park for a noon rally.
Fan Christina Ratliff of Melrose Park brought her 10-year-old daughter Jazmyn.
"We're playing hooky today," Ratliff said.
Larry Jones, 68, brought a sign predicting the Sky will repeat as champions.
"I think it's going to make the city a little happier," he said.
PHOTOS: Chicago celebrates Sky championship
Sky Parade Basketball
Fans look on as Chicago Sky teammates celebrate their 2021 WNBA Championship during a rally at Millennium Park on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sky Parade Basketball
Chicago Sky'S Lexie Brown, second from left, holds the trophy while she and teammates celebrate their 2021 WNBA Championship during a rally at Millennium Park on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sky Parade Basketball
CORRECTS ID TO LEXIE BROWN, NOT KAHLEAH COPPER - Chicago Sky'S Lexie Brown holds the trophy while she and teammates celebrate their 2021 WNBA Championship during a rally at Millennium Park on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sky Parade Basketball
Claudia Gunter, left, of Chicago, dances before the Chicago Sky basketball team celebrated their 2021 WNBA Championship during a rally at Millennium Park on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sky Parade Basketball
Fans wear championship shirts before the Chicago Sky basketball team celebrated their 2021 WNBA Championship during a rally at Millennium Park on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sky Parade Basketball
Chicago Sky basketball team head coach James Wade holds up the championship trophy during a celebration for winning the 2021 WNBA Championship during a rally at Millennium Park on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sky Parade Basketball
Chicago Sky basketball player Candace Parker, third from right, foreground, celebrates winning the WNBA Championship with teammates during a rally at Millennium Park on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sky Parade Basketball
Chicago Sky basketball players Candace Parker, center left, and Stefanie Dolson, center right, celebrate winning the WNBA Championship with teammates during a rally at Millennium Park on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sky Parade Basketball
Chicago Sky basketball team head coach James Wade, left, Candace Parker, center, and musician Chance the Rapper, celebrate their 2021 WNBA Championship during a rally at Millennium Park on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sky Parade Basketball
Chicago Sky basketball teammates celebrate their 2021 WNBA Championship during a rally at Millennium Park on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sky Parade Basketball
Chicago Sky basketball team head coach James Wade celebrates their 2021 WNBA Championship during a rally at Millennium Park on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sky Parade Basketball
Chicago Sky basketball player Candace Parker, second from right, and musician Chance the Rapper, right, celebrate their 2021 WNBA Championship with teammates during a rally at Millennium Park on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sky Parade Basketball
Chicago Sky head coach James Wade, center, celebrates with teammates during their 2021 WNBA Championship rally at Millennium Park on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sky Parade Basketball
Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields, front, and teammates celebrate their 2021 WNBA Championship during a rally at Millennium Park on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sky Parade Basketball
Chicago Sky center/forward Astou Ndour-Fall and teammates celebrate their 2021 WNBA Championship during a rally at Millennium Park on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
