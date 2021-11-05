Sure, it’s early, but DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine could be a historic scoring duo for the Chicago Bulls

Asked on Chicago Bulls Media Day how he would be able to mesh with another go-to scorer in Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan said it was not “rocket science.”

Early results suggest DeRozan was correct.

The two entered Thursday among the NBA scoring leaders. DeRozan ranked fourth at 27.7 points per game and LaVine eighth at 25.8. No other team has any duo as productive as DeVine, the Bulls’ version of Bryzzo.

The Bulls have had some great scoring combinations, notably Bob Love and Chet Walker in the 1970s and Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in the 90s.

But they never have had two players average 25-plus points in the same season. Jordan averaged 28 or more in 11 seasons with the Bulls, while Pippen’s best season in Chicago came in 1993-94 during Jordan’s first retirement, when he averaged 22.

LaVine averaged 25.5 points in 2019-20 and 27.4 last season. The last Bulls player before him to average 25-plus points was Derrick Rose (25) in 2010-11, his MVP season.

It’ll be difficult for DeRozan and LaVine to maintain this scoring pace, and it’s only eight games, but the Bulls have been entertaining to watch.

Someone has to be the odd man out, and that seems to be center Nikola Vučević, who is shooting only 38.9% from the field, well under his career average of 49.5% with far fewer attempts. Vučević entered Thursday ranked 95th in scoring at 13.3 points per game — 10.1 less than his 23.4-point average last season with the Orlando Magic and Bulls.

On Wednesday against the 76ers, LaVine attacked inside in situations late in the fourth quarter when he could have found an open shooter on the perimeter. Donovan said after watching tape of the Bulls-Celtics game Monday that LaVine wasn’t going downhill enough.

“We need to know that he’s going to keep a level of aggressiveness and play downhill,” he said.

But then, pointing to all the guards, Donovan added that “it’s not just Zach” missing an open Vučević.

“I’ve got to find a way to help him, but when the ball is being driven to that point, generally it’s the five man (that’s open),” Donovan said. “And we’ve got a great five man that can shoot, and we’ve got to find a way to get him more shots from back there in those situations.

“Sometimes it’s hard. You’re going, help comes and sometimes you’ve got to make that last-second read. As these guys learn to play with each other, (it’ll happen). … Just having an idea of where Vooch is at so he can maybe some more 3s. If he can do more of that, it stretches the defense a little bit and you take away the bigs’ rim protection and allows us to play downhill more.”

Despite frequently digging themselves into deficits, the Bulls seem to bring out their best in the last 12 minutes. They lead the league in field-goal percentage (51.4 %) and three-point percentage (45 %) in fourth quarters, though it should be noted they attempted only 2.3 3s per fourth, 27th in the league.

Individually, DeRozan’s average of 7.8 fourth-quarter points is second to the Indiana Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon’s 8.4 and just ahead of LeBron James’ 7.5.

It’s early, of course, and LaVine is playing through a left thumb injury, which he won’t use as an excuse. But DeRozan increasingly has been the Bulls go-to guy at the end of games, scoring 11 fourth-quarter points in the road win against the Toronto Raptors, taking (and missing) the last-second shot in the 104-103 loss to the New York Knicks, fueling a comeback from a 19-point deficit with a 37-point effort in Monday’s win in Boston and having Joel Embiid block his shot at the rim on a contested play with six seconds left and the Bulls down by four at the end of Wednesday’s road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

They Bulls have proved they’re capable of going on late runs. They also trailed the Knicks by 13 points with 2½ minutes left before going on a 12-0 spurt to give themselves a shot.

DeRozan said he’s hoping to be a calming influence late in games, having been there before.

“I’ve been in multiple games, a lot of games being down big, seeing things happen that are possible,” he said. “That’s pulling out victories. All it takes is parts of the game to buckle down and stick together. For me that’s just keeping that calm, not getting rattled and sharing whatever experience I can to keep us together as well.”

Even in a loss like Wednesday’s, that might be a good omen for the rest of the season.

“Believe me, I’d rather have a team that’s got that characteristic than not,” Donovan said after the loss. “Every game is not going to be smooth sailing, and every game you’re going to need to weather and battle adversity. I give our guys a lot of credit in that category. They’ve done it quite a bit this year. …

“There’s a lot of ebbs and flows in an NBA game. Maybe nowadays 15 points is not that big of a lead, it changes so quickly. But I do feel very, very good about our guys’ ability to fight. It’s a great characteristic to have.”

