Sullivan: It’s still early, but the Chicago Bulls look legit. How do they stack up against the other East contenders

The early reviews are in, and the Chicago Bulls have been certified fresh by the critics.

Those who saw this 17-8 start coming, including NBC Sports Chicago analyst Kendall Gill, are getting in their “told you so” points. Those who didn’t believe all the new faces would quickly jell are suddenly pretending to have known all along.

Either way, with the temperatures dropping and the Bulls still sizzling, it’s a good time to reassess their chances in the Eastern Conference, a race most experts believed would be between the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets.

And with almost one-third of the season complete, the Bulls seemingly are one of five or six teams in the East harboring realistic hopes of getting to the NBA Finals. While some national outlets disagree on how strong the Bulls are, they all seem to acknowledge the Bulls are for real.

The Bulls were listed at No. 4 in Sports Illustrated’s most recent NBA power rankings behind the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Bucks and No. 4 in the ESPN rankings behind the Warriors, Suns and Nets. The Athletic ranked the Bulls sixth — behind the Suns, Warriors, Nets, Bucks and Utah Jazz — but placed them in its third tier of teams under the heading “Playoff Hopefuls,” suggesting they don’t quite belong with the big kahunas yet.

Monday’s impressive 109-97 win over the Denver Nuggets, without star DeMar DeRozan, only adds to the respect the Bulls are getting around the league. Without DeRozan, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and joined Coby White and Javonte Green in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, and Alex Caruso, who is out with a hamstring injury, the Bulls fended off a Western Conference contender.

Coach Billy Donovan used an eight-man rotation that included rookie Ayo Dosunmu — making his first start — and Derrick Jones Jr. in the starting lineup and little-used sub Matt Thomas for 19 minutes. The Bulls didn’t miss a beat.

The possible loss of DeRozan, their top scorer and the league’s premier fourth-quarter closer, for a prolonged stretch surely hurts their chances on any night. They’re good enough to beat the best, but they also can suffer letdowns against the worst, as a loss to the Houston Rockets attests.

Their upcoming schedule has them playing on the road Wednesday in Cleveland and Saturday in Miami. But then the Bulls come home and play six of their next eight games at the United Center, including a Dec. 19 rematch against the Los Angeles Lakers in a Sunday matinee.

The Bulls embarrassed the LeBron James-less Lakers last month at the Staples Center, and though the Lakers remain an early contender for Flop of the Year, any time James enters the former home of the greatest player of all time, he tends to turn up his game a notch.

The Bulls survived without Nikola Vučević in November thanks in part to DeRozan’s brilliance, Caruso’s emergence and Donovan’s creative rotations.

But winning without DeRozan and Caruso will be a stiffer challenge. DeRozan is their most clutch performer and Caruso their defensive catalyst.

But at least the schedule is in their favor through the middle of January, when the real tests begin. After the Heat, the Bulls don’t face a top team until back-to-back home games at the UC against the Nets and Warriors on Jan. 12 and 14. They’ve beaten the Nets twice but were blown out by the Warriors on Nov. 12 in San Francisco, their worst performance of the season.

In other words, mark your calendars for those two measuring-stick games and hope the Bulls get by until then. By mid-January we should know if the Bulls have staying power and whether they can hang with the Bucks, Nets and Heat.

For now, there’s no reason to believe they can’t, even as the Bucks and Nets have bigger stars and more depth.

Here’s how the rest of the field in the East stacks up.

Milwaukee: The Bucks look as if they’re all the way back after an injury-riddled 6-8 start, winning 10 of their last 11 after Monday’s victory over the Cavaliers. They’re 11-0 when their three stars — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday — are healthy and playing together. The Bulls don’t play them until Jan. 21 at Fiserv Forum, where plenty of road-tripping fans will lend their support.

Brooklyn: The Nets are missing Kyrie Irving, who can’t play unless he changes his mind and gets a COVID-19 vaccine, which seems unlikely at this point. Kevin Durant is putting up MVP numbers, but the Nets are suffering from the inconsistent play of James Harden, who shot 5-for-21 on Saturday in their loss to the Bulls. The Nets (16-7) are 0-6 against the top teams they’ve played (the Bulls, Warriors, Suns, Bucks and Heat) and feasting on everyone else. If Irving comes back before the playoffs, will the Nets have enough time to get acclimated to playing with him?

Miami: The Heat lost star Bam Adebayo until January because of thumb surgery. But even before Adebayo’s injury, they hadn’t lived up to expectations despite the addition of Kyle Lowry. The Heat fell to 14-10 with Monday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, their fourth in five games. Jimmy Butler still is a defensive whiz but is shooting an abysmal 19.4% on 3-point attempts, his worst performance behind the arc since shooting 18.2% during his rookie season with the Bulls in 2011-12. He also aggravated a tailbone injury Monday, leaving the Heat without their two biggest stars.

Philadelphia: Impatient 76ers fans chanted for Damian Lillard when they played the Portland Trail Blazers in early November. “It’s the city of brotherly love, I guess,” Lillard said. “They showed the brother some love.” But Lillard isn’t coming in a trade anytime soon, and the Sixers have been a shadow of their former selves with Joel Embiid missing 10 games, mostly for a stay in COVID-19 protocol, and Ben Simmons, who still is sidelined because of his long-running snit with management. After beating the Atlanta Hawks last week, Embiid called it huge because “we’ve got about $400 million worth of contracts not playing” in Simmons and the flu-ridden Tobias Harris. It never is a good sign when players are adding up the contracts of their missing teammates.

Boston: The Celtics have recovered from their epic 128-114 collapse against the Bulls on Nov. 1 at TK Garden, where they blew a 19-point third-quarter lead. Afterward Marcus Smart said teammates need to share the ball, and a team meeting was called. But the Celtics were barely above .500 (13-11) heading into Tuesday’s game in L.A. against the Lakers. Jaylen Brown missed the previous two games with a sore hamstring, and the Celtics ranked 17th in offensive rating (108.3).

Which of these Eastern opponents poses the biggest problem for the Bulls is debatable, and maybe the Hawks or Charlotte Hornets will join the bunch.

But the fact we can even ask the question in December is further evidence this Bulls renaissance has legs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0