EDITOR'S NOTE: LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 1984 record Tuesday to become the NBA's career scoring leader. Already "King James" in 2009, he visited State Farm's headquarters and promised to donate shoes to youths from a Bloomington community center. Following is a Sept. 9, 2009, column by Randy Kindred about James' visit, that promise and how the kids reacted to it.

LeBron James was on his way to preview his new movie "More Than a Game" on Tuesday. The NBA's reigning most valuable player was nowhere near the Lawrence Irvin Neighborhood Center on Bloomington's west side.

Yet, for 50 beaming youths, the superstar known as "King James" was in the cozy gymnasium with them … reaching out, giving back, making good on a promise.

On Aug. 10, during an appearance at State Farm Insurance headquarters in Bloomington, James told the youths from the Western Avenue Community Center that if he sank a halfcourt shot, he would give each of them a pair of his new Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier III basketball shoes.

The shot went in, and a smiling James headed out the door.

"He kind of ran away," said Aja Kennedy, an eighth-grader at Kingsley Junior High in Normal. "I didn't think he was going to follow through with it really. Now, I can trust him."

Indeed.

State Farm employees secured shoe sizes that day from the youths, who range in age from elementary school to high school. The sizes were forwarded to James, who had the shoes shipped to Bloomington.

They were distributed late Tuesday afternoon by State Farm Executive Vice President Willie Brown, who said, "He followed through on his word. I think there's a lesson in that."

These aren't just any shoes. They are listed at $110 per pair on the Nike Web site and run higher in many stores.

"It's exciting," Kennedy said. "I want to play in the WNBA, so this is great. I'm playing this year for Kingsley. These will be my shoes."

It should be noted James is a pitchman for State Farm and has been featured in two of the company's commercials. The connection helped bring him to Bloomington.

Still, his visit raised $16,000 for the McLean County United Way, which serves the Western Avenue and Lawrence Irvin centers. Brown called the money raised and the donated shoes "a gift that kind of keeps on giving."

It was especially true Tuesday for the youngest recipients, many of whom smiled from ear to ear. Sixteen-year-old Cairie Brown was among the oldest, but was moved by what he saw from the grade-schoolers around him.

"As older kids, we look at their eyes light up and it's like, 'Man, they won,' " he said. "For him (James) to come to Bloomington and do something for us like this, it just says so much for him."

A junior at Bloomington High School, Brown will wear the shoes during out-of-school competition this fall and, he hopes, for BHS in the Intercity Tournament.

Emerson Evans, a BHS freshman, does not plan to wear the shoes a lot, saying, "I'll save them."

Fellow 15-year-old Maurice Dillon welcomed the new footwear, but savors the interaction with James.

"It felt good to actually meet him," Dillon said. "I like the fact he came to Bloomington Illinois to see a bunch of people he doesn't even know."

That didn't surprise Dodie Dunson Sr., director of the Lawrence Irvin Neighborhood Center. Dunson said James "is about kids," and was a lock to deliver on his promise.

Dunson could identify with the wide-eyed youngsters in the bleachers Tuesday, eagerly awaiting their names to be called. He once was in their shoes, though not LeBron Soldier IIIs.

"I grew up in the center and in the housing authority," he said. "I would have been the same way."

Watching it gave you goose bumps. It was uplifting, inspiring. It restored faith in the notion not all superstar athletes are self-absorbed.

A small gesture by James was a big deal on a Tuesday in west Bloomington, largely because many of the recipients "could not afford to buy these shoes," Dunson said.

Asked if they will wear them, he smiled and said, "They will have them on this evening, and probably go to bed in them."

Sweet dreams, or, in this case, dreams come true.