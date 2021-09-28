LaVine is ready to end his playoff drought

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine can look back fondly on 2021 as the year he won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and made his first All-Star team.

But it also was his seventh NBA season without getting a taste of the playoffs, a sore spot LaVine hopes to rectify this season with a collection of talent surrounding him that should take his game to new heights.

On the eve of the Bulls’ first practice of the 2021-22 season, LaVine sounded encouraged that his drought will come to an end.

“We’ve got a bunch of players that have played in meaningful games and gone through those battles, and that’s something they can teach me about because I haven’t done that in the NBA,” LaVine said Monday at the United Center. “I did it in the Olympics now and I learned to play on that stage, and it’s a totally different feeling because you’re playing for something more than yourself. You’re playing for each other.

“So it’s something I’m really looking forward to. Like I said, we’re just coming into training camp with a totally different excitement about it.”

Make no mistake: Despite all the new faces on the roster, this is still LaVine’s team and will be until he decides to leave. He’s the Bulls’ most popular player since Jimmy Butler and the undisputed leader in the locker room.

The Bulls hope to persuade him to stay next summer when he becomes an unrestricted free agent, and executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas’ offseason moves showed they’re no longer willing to show patience when it comes to winning.

“The one thing that we know is we committed to Zach; we want him to be in Chicago a very long time,” Karnišovas said. “I think trade-deadline and free-agency moves kind of proved that. He has a great relationship with (coach Billy Donovan), a good relationship with me.

“Can’t wait to see how the players we added to the team are going to work together and jell. And that’s about it. We really feel good about Zach and about this season.”

LaVine averaged a career-high 27.4 points in 2020-21 while also setting career bests in rebounds (4.4 per game), assists (4.9) and 3-point shooting (41.9%). As the last player remaining from the deal that sent Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves after the 2016-17 season, he’s the only player who really comprehends how difficult it has been for Bulls fans to stick with a team that has shown very little growth the last four seasons.

If not for LaVine, there were few reasons to tune in to Bulls games on TV, much less make the trek to the United Center and pay exorbitant prices for tickets, food and beverages.

His career in Chicago is comparable to that of White Sox slugger José Abreu, whose consistency was usually overlooked on a rebuilding team until the Sox turned the corner last year. Abreu responded with an MVP season and is headed back to the postseason again.

Abreu had a chance to leave the Sox as a free agent but joked he would sign himself. Sox and Bulls Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf re-signed him to a nice contract without breaking the bank. Whether LaVine feels the same way is unknown, and he definitely will break the bank, whether here or elsewhere.

But at age 26, he clearly is ready to experience what winning in the NBA is all about. Forget about scoring titles or All-Star nods.

“I just want to come in and win, man,” LaVine said. “Individual accolades come along with winning. Obviously we all have different things we all want to set for ourselves individually, but my main thing is to come in here and help the team win and let everything else set the course for where it is, ‘cause winning will take care of everything.

“So I want to do my part. Come into training camp, put our hard hats on and start from there.”

Any notion of LaVine being unwilling to share the ball with new teammate DeMar DeRozan was disabused on media day. DeRozan said he and LaVine already have gotten to known one another and are ready to show Bulls fans what they can do together.

“That’s the beauty of privacy,” DeRozan said. “I was with Zach way before I came to Chicago. We worked out together. I’ve been in and out the last couple weeks, the last month or so. There have been times me and Zach flew here together or went back to LA together, so we’ve been spending a lot of time together.”

LaVine likely will remain the first scoring option with newly signed point guard Lonzo Ball in the mix, but at least he won’t have to carry the load alone. And with deft passers in Ball, DeRozan and Nikola Vučević, his ballhandling duties also figure to be reduced.

“I do think last year there was a lot on Zach’s plate from ballhandling and creating and generating points and offense for us, that I think we’ve now created a situation where we have multiple handlers, multiple guys who can put the ball on the floor,” Donovan said.

“But listen, on any team there is going to have to be sacrifice, and I would just say this: Zach was as good and as efficient of a scorer as anyone in the league last year. But you are also bringing in Vooch and DeMar; those guys can score too.

“So how do we best function where we are efficient? And that may require some guys not scoring as many points as maybe they did if it is going to benefit the team, and the team is going to be better because of that. So I feel confident because of the IQ that we can play unselfishly.”

LaVine said his Olympic experience didn’t make him any hungrier for the playoffs, but it taught him something about what’s needed “to be part of a winning team at a very, very high level.” He’s confident that lesson will make him a better leader.

“The Olympic experience was incredible, just from a standpoint of being around a bunch of guys that are at the highest level on and off the court ... and then playing a role with a team that it was all about winning,” he said. “And we were all at the top of our game and we all couldn’t be the No. 1 option, and we had to find a role and help the team win.

“It was an incredible experience for me, and I was really honored to go out there and fight for my country.”

