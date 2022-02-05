Kindred: Young referees Peyton Rigsby, Zach Marcopulos offer hope amid officials crisis

Any athletic director in Central Illinois will tell you there is a shortage of officials. They wrestle with it every day, pulling out whatever hair they have left.

Peyton Rigsby and Zach Marcopulos can’t fix that. Yet, they are a source of hope amid a rapidly growing crisis.

Rigsby, 21, and Marcopulos, 22, are Illinois High School Association licensed basketball and baseball officials. They represent a desperately needed “next generation” of officials.

How are they doing?

Well enough that early this week, Lexington junior high and high school athletic director Isaac Steidinger gave them rave reviews in a Facebook post. His motive was to “shed some positive light” on the job Rigsby and Marcopulos have done and the manner in which they’ve done it.

That is, with professionalism and maturity beyond their years.

Why is that important? It gains the respect of players, coaches, even fans (never all of them). It also serves as an example for their 20-something demographic.

“I feel like so often we hear parents and fans complain about the officials, but nobody wants to step up and do it,” Steidinger said. “I’m hoping that people seeing two young guys who know the game pretty well and who are confident in what they’re doing will draw some attention to the younger crowd (prospective officials).

“I don’t know how to incentivise it more than just trying to be positive and give people some credit. As you were looking through there (the Facebook post), a lot of people have a lot of nice things to say about both of them.”

We know this regarding officiating. No official is perfect and there will be criticism. It will come in shouts from the stands, pleas from the bench and, yes, posts on social media.

Rigsby and Marcopulos are aware. They gladly pull on their striped shirts and whistles anyway.

A former three-sport athlete at Prairie Central High School, Rigsby relishes “connecting with the kids” in his role as an official. He has worked junior high baseball and basketball, JV and varsity girls basketball, JV and limited varsity boys basketball, and varsity baseball.

“I know from when I used to play, some of the older officials never really talked to you,” Rigsby said. “They kind of put you off. I feel like you have to have a connection (with players) in order to get the respect from them as you would from anybody else.”

Marcopulos is drawn by the passion of players, coaches and fans, calling it “incredible.” Like Rigsby, he seeks to build a rapport with those in uniform.

“It’s small things. Like I’ll crack a joke when they’re standing next to me before inbounding the ball,” Marcopulos said. “Or I’ll make them smile or I’ll toss the ball to them behind my back. It’s very minor, subtle things, but seeing the players smile makes my day.”

Rigsby and Marcopulos have worked junior high and high school freshman games together. They were paired last week for an Illinois Elementary School Association boys regional at Lexington.

Rigsby played basketball at Prairie Central and Marcopulos did the same for two years at Rolling Meadows. He graduated from Illinois State in December with a degree in special education and currently plays in a men’s basketball league.

A member of Normal’s Eastview Christan Church, Marcopulos got a taste of officiating there in the fifth and sixth grade boys and girls basketball programs. He credits Eastview’s head of sport ministry, Doug Roberts, with “building me up to where I am today.”

After securing his IHSA patch in the fall, Marcopulos has worked JV boys basketball and varsity girls games in addition to his junior high contests.

The games with Rigsby have had a natural feel.

“We both are comfortable out there,” Marcopulos said. “You can tell we’re on the same page. We see the game very similarly and we’re both quick, so we’re in the right spots. I think we complement each other well.”

Rigsby began officiating Prairie Central fifth and sixth grade basketball while he was still in high school, but has been around officiating all his life. His father, Darcy Rigsby, is in his 33rd year as an official.

They have worked together frequently, with Dad providing pointers, including this: “He’s exposed me to being more open to criticism in certain situations,” Peyton said.

The younger Rigsby is well-equipped for critics. He had a lot of them at rival schools while playing basketball for Prairie Central.

“You go to U High or Central Catholic and the student sections are just on you and on you and on you,” Rigsby said. “It taught me you have to block out certain things in order to be able to perform well.”

And Marcopulos? How does he handle criticism?

“I take it all as constructive criticism,” he said. “I take it all to build me up, not to knock me down. When coaches or fans say something to me, it’s important to be able to listen to that because everybody has their own perspective and point of view.

“I don’t take it personally. I take it as, ‘Oh, this is where this guy is seeing it. Let me keep an eye out for that.’”

Veteran officials likely would say, “Give it time, kid. You’ll take it personally.” For now, the mindsets of Marcopulos and Rigsby are refreshing. They are eager to learn from other officials and to help teach the game to young players.

So far so good, as indicated by the comments on Steidinger’s Facebook post.

“I’ve seen a lot of posts about people not being happy with refs and hating on refs, so it’s nice to see positive comments,” Rigsby said. “Honestly, thank yous are the best. That’s always nice.”

Thank you.

And keep up the good work

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

