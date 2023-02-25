The smooth left-handed jump shot looked familiar. So did the ease with which the basketball switched from one hand to the other on the dribble.

“That sure looks like D’Mitri Riggs,” the mind said.

One day turned into nearly three weeks and the curiosity was growing for a retired sports editor walking laps around the elevated track at the Bloomington-Normal YMCA. Finally, he went to the gym floor below and asked.

“Are you D’Mitri?”

“Yes, sir,” Riggs replied.

He goes by Dunson-Riggs now, though that is not a recent development. Turns out it always was Dunson-Riggs. Folks at school went with simply “Riggs,” so we media types did the same.

We stand corrected. Dunson-Riggs it is.

If that feels different, it’s OK. This isn’t the same guy you may remember from his playing days at Bloomington High School.

Once a teenage up-and-comer, Dunson-Riggs is 32 now and seeking to give back to the game he loves. He learned a lot in his basketball journey, some of it the hard way, and is driven to pass along that knowledge to young players. It’s why his D1 Skills Academy for youngsters 5 and older is entering its third year, with sessions at a variety of Bloomington-Normal gyms.

“I teach them dribbling, shooting, passing, and I also incorporate a lot of competition,” Dunson-Riggs said. “I feel like if you have the skills but you don’t do the competition part, you’ll just kind of get lost in the shuffle. If you get to be competitive, you’ll always have a chance.”

Dunson-Riggs had chances as a player, starting all four years at BHS and earning first-team Pantagraph All-Area honors as a junior and senior. He averaged 20.8 points per game in his senior season of 2008-09, including a 42-point effort against rival Normal Community.

A 6-foot-3 guard, Dunson-Riggs went on to play at Highland Community College, Wabash Valley College and Division I Eastern Kentucky. It was an admirable career, but even after playing semi-pro ball until he was 26, there was a sense he could have reached greater heights.

Any regrets?

“I wish I could know everything that I know now. Hindsight is 20-20,” Dunson-Riggs said. “That’s what made me want to coach kids. Seeing kids have the talent to lead, but they just need somebody to say, ‘You shouldn’t be doing that’ or ‘you should go here’ or ‘you should go there,’ that’s kind of what I was missing in my career.”

He will tell you he had good mentors in his uncle, Dodie Dunson Sr., as well as the late Greg Patton and others. They instilled values and a belief in himself.

Still, his focus was not always there. Sometimes, he was tardy getting to practice, and on at least one occasion, was told by the coach to leave early. The former sports editor happened to be at BHS that day.

Dunson-Riggs’ goal is to develop current players and keep them from drifting off course. He is in his second year as a varsity assistant coach under BHS head coach Spencer Johnson. He also trains his 14-year-old son, Cameron Dunson-Riggs, a talented Parkside Junior High eighth-grader who is already taller than his father.

Training his son led Dunson-Riggs to begin tutoring other aspiring players.

“I would do it for free if I could … all day, every day,” he said. “This is what I love to do. I played forever and I use basketball as a carrot to try to pull kids along and get them into the gym. It can lead to a lot of things.

“Sometimes, they just need a mentor, somebody who can give them someone to talk to. I can say, ‘I was here. I’m not that old, so I definitely understand where you’re coming from.’”

Indeed, 32 is “not that old”. Still, Dunson-Riggs trains faithfully at the YMCA – shooting, handling the ball, lifting weights, running on the track, pedaling on an exercise bike.

Part of the incentive is he soon will have another child to tap into his energy. He and his girlfriend, Nina Chiodo, are expecting a daughter in April.

There’s also this:

“The players will challenge me sometimes,” Dunson-Riggs said with a smile. “They’ll say, ‘Man, you can’t dunk.’ So I have to go out there. And they’ll be like, ‘He can still do it and he’s old, so I should listen to that guy.’”

