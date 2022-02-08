Kindred: Child cancer patient Gunner Saddler inspiring Metcalf’s state title quest

Gunner Saddler isn’t like most 4-year-olds. His mother, Emily Saddler, says the youngest of her three children “has a developmental delay that has been made worse through his cancer treatments.”

“Most of the time, he doesn’t really know what’s going on,” she said.

Yet, late one night about a year ago, shortly after being diagnosed with neuroblastoma, Gunner uttered words that have defined his battle.

“He was being goofy and making superhero poses and he said, ‘Mama, I fight it!’” Emily Saddler said.

The quote is on the back of T-shirts now. On the front is “Gunner Smash,” as in Gunner smash cancer. It’s what one of his favorites, The Incredible Hulk, would do.

“He’s a big kid and he’s just very, very tough and very, very strong,” Mom said. “That’s kind of his mantra.”

Gunner Saddler isn’t like most 4-year-olds. He’s fighting for his life … and providing inspiration to Metcalf School’s undefeated seventh-grade boys basketball team.

Metcalf (23-0) will face Decatur Robertson (13-0) for the Illinois Elementary School Association Class 7-2A state championship Thursday night. When the ball goes up at 7:30 p.m. in Macon, the man who oversees Metcalf basketball, Selby Hubbard, will be wearing a “Gunner Smash” T-shirt underneath his team gear.

Prior to tipoff, he will remind Coach Andrew Arthur’s players to channel Gunner’s fighting spirit, just as he did prior to the Wildcats’ first state tournament game.

“I said, ‘You know guys, we’ve talked about Gunner. He’s really a fighter,’” Hubbard said. “I told them, ‘He’s really gotten a bad call and he’s not complaining. He’s just fighting.

“And I said, ‘I can’t imagine there’s anything out here on the basketball floor that we can’t play through when he’s fighting for his life.’”

It is fitting Gunner is motivating a basketball team. His mother was Emily Meier when she helped University High School to back-to-back Class A state tournament appearances in 2001 and 2002.

A 6-foot-2 center, she graduated from U High in 2003 and went on to play two years at Southern Indiana University. She has known Selby Hubbard since her U High days, went to school with Hubbard’s son, Dan.

There’s also this: Gunner is battling the same cancer that took the life of Erik Hubbard, the second of Selby and Debbie Hubbard’s three sons, in 1992 at 12 years old.

“With losing their son to childhood cancer, I think they’ve just really gravitated toward our story … that and having known them for so long,” Emily Saddler said. “Having that history together and the close connection with cancer, it’s really gravitated our families toward each other.”

Dan Hubbard, now a successful singer/songwriter, paid tribute to Gunner with the song, Sweet Spot, during a recent appearance at The Castle in Bloomington.

On the court, Metcalf has reached the brink of a state title through hard work, sound fundamentals and Gunner-type grit.

Lately, after each win, Selby Hubbard has sent a text message to Emily Saddler, letting her and her husband, Ryan, know the Wildcats’ march continues.

“Basketball speaks to my soul, so I really did enjoy getting those updates from Selby last week,” Emily said. “We were in the hospital (St. Jude Midwest Affiliate in Peoria) for Gunner’s treatments. That can really, really start to weigh on you after you’re there for so long.

“Those texts were a welcome uplift. Just knowing that whatever we were going through and Gunner’s strength throughout the whole process was being able to motivate and give some strength to the players is really, really cool.”

Pausing briefly, she added, “I remember very well how exciting and stressful postseason play can be. To kind of give that competitive push to them … it’s really cool that Gunner can do that.”

Gunner is battling an aggressive cancer that began as a tumor in his left adrenal gland. The cancer had spread throughout his body when he was diagnosed last February … “head to ankles to wrists,” his mother said.

The tumor was removed, but, “The cancer has evolved to where now he has a genetic mutation,” Emily said. “It’s constantly learning, constantly evolving. It’s really hard to just take a deep breath until we get to a certain point and we haven’t gotten there yet.”

Meanwhile, Emily Saddler has a full-time job with Country Financial. She and Ryan also are raising Caden, 10, and Willow, 6, at their home in Danvers.

It’s a lot. Having basketball helps.

Asked if she’ll be by her phone Thursday night, awaiting a text from Selby Hubbard, Emily said, “Absolutely! I look forward to it.”

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

