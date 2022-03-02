Illinois State's Doug Collins honored by IBCA as one of most 'impactful' people

Many people in Illinois basketball circles can't imagine a list of players and/or coaches that have impacted the game without Doug Collins' name near the top.

Collins is a charter member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and is one of Illinois’ most storied players.

Those accolades alone have placed Collins on the IBCA's list of the 30 most impactful people in men's basketball the past 50 years as selected by media and coaches. The list (30 men and 30 women) coincides with the IBCA's and Title IX's 50th anniversary

The basketball standout's success began at Benton High School, where he played for legendary coach Rich Herrin and through an incredible work ethic earned All-State honors his senior season.

Collins went on to play at Illinois State University, where he helped put the Redbirds on the basketball map as they transitioned from Division II to Division I.

His impact on the collegiate scene was felt immediately as he was the third-leading scorer in the nation as a junior. A star was in the making as Collins was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Magazine.

Collins was a consensus first-team All-American in 1973; AP honorable mention All-American in 1972; and a two-time first-team All-Midwestern honoree in 1971 and 1972.

A few months after being featured in SI, Collins was an Olympic hero when he stole the ball in the last seconds and made two critical free throws against the Soviet Union.

Collins went on to become the first player picked in the 1973 NBA draft and scored 7,427 points before injuries ended his playing career. He was a four-time NBA All-Star.

He then went onto a successful coaching career in the NBA: 1986–1989 with the Chicago Bulls; 1995–1998 with the Detroit Pistons; 2001–2003 with the Washington Wizards; and 2010–2013 with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Today, you will find the basketball court at Redbird Arena named after Collins and his jersey has been retired. There is also a statue of of the ISU standout located outside Redbird Arena.

The IBCA will be highlighting in alphabetical order one person a week from each category selected for the Top 30 over 30 weeks, beginning Jan. 20.

Tamika Catchings

Also selected in week seven is Tamika Catchings, who attended Stevenson High School and then the University of Tennessee before becoming arguably one of the best players in the WNBA.

Her success on the basketball court began at Stevenson High School, where she was Ms. Basketball Illinois in 1995 and led her team to the Class AA state championship.

Catchings then played at the University of Tennessee, where she was an All-American and helped the Volunteers win a NCAA title.

In the WNBA, Catchings played 15 seasons for the Indiana Fever. During that time, she was WNBA Rookie of the Year, WNBA MVP, 10-time All-Star, 12-time All-WNBA, 12-time All-Defensive Selection and 5-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Catchings also played on four United States Women’s Olympic Gold Medal Teams in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016.

