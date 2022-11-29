Former Illinois State, Normal Community star Jenny Schmidt named to IBCA Hall of Fame

BLOOMINGTON — Former Normal Community and Illinois State standout Jenny Schmidt was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as the Class of 2023 was released Monday.
Schmidt is ISU’s No. 5 women’s career scorer with 1,558 points from 1995-99. She was a three-time Missouri Valley Conference first-team selection and on the MVC All-Freshman Team.
While an NCHS senior, Schmidt led the Iron to fourth place in the 1995 Class 2A State Tournament.
Also to be inducted in the player category is Caty (Eeten) Bane of Eureka High School and Eureka College; ISU’s Dawn (Hallet) Ternes of Hinsdale and Beth (Landes) Ehrsman of Morton; and James Augustine of New Lenox, who helped Illinois to the 2005 NCAA championship game.
Kim Ummel of Normal was named in the Friends of Basketball category.
Inductions will be held during the IBCA Hall of Fame Banquet on April 29 at CEFCU Arena.
Check out Title IX stories from all around Central Illinois
Title IX changed the world of sports 50 years ago, and the women of Central Illinois were a big part of that movement.
As the country celebrates the 50th anniversary of the watershed law called Title IX, Central Illinois has its own women's athletics trailblaze…
Title IX plays out in public form on a field or court or track with fans in the stands. This weekend, a Title IX emblem is displayed on Redbir…
Sports may not be for everyone, but their lessons and benefits should be available for anyone who wants them. That’s been the real beauty of T…
Hutchison, Herman instrumental in Illinois State's women's athletics growing from Title IX beginnings
Jill Hutchison and Linda Herman have been on the front lines of the Title IX movement at Illinois State for the last 50 years.
Karol Kahrs built the women's athletic department at Illinois during her 30-year tenure at Illinois. Her work post Title-IX is still appreciat…
On her road to the Olympics, Decatur native and Millikin graduate Marcia Morey fought for her spot in the pool
Marcia Morey didn't back down from the challenge that came with being a female competitive athlete in the 1970s, and became a trailblazer for …
Despite the obstacles, Illinois Wesleyan coach Mia Smith has seen Title IX pave the way for several improvements in women’s sports over her ye…
Illinois State softball coach Melinda Fischer is well aware of the law prohibiting discrimination in any activity that receives federal funds …
Kristen Gillespie was assigned a semester-long 40-page paper as a high school student in Tallahassee, Florida. “I did mine on Title IX. I delv…
Former Eastern Illinois University professor and faculty athletic representative Gail Richard has watched the landscape of collegiate athletic…
Female participants in athletics before Title IX were given an Millikin letter at a ceremony honoring 50 years of Big Blue women's athletics.
Illinois State proud of its history with Title IX and looks ahead to the future with new leaders emerging.