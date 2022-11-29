Former Illinois State, Normal Community star Jenny Schmidt named to IBCA Hall of Fame

BLOOMINGTON — Former Normal Community and Illinois State standout Jenny Schmidt was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as the Class of 2023 was released Monday.

Schmidt is ISU’s No. 5 women’s career scorer with 1,558 points from 1995-99. She was a three-time Missouri Valley Conference first-team selection and on the MVC All-Freshman Team.

While an NCHS senior, Schmidt led the Iron to fourth place in the 1995 Class 2A State Tournament.

Also to be inducted in the player category is Caty (Eeten) Bane of Eureka High School and Eureka College; ISU’s Dawn (Hallet) Ternes of Hinsdale and Beth (Landes) Ehrsman of Morton; and James Augustine of New Lenox, who helped Illinois to the 2005 NCAA championship game.

Kim Ummel of Normal was named in the Friends of Basketball category.

Inductions will be held during the IBCA Hall of Fame Banquet on April 29 at CEFCU Arena.