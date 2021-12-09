Derrick Jones Jr. becomes 5th Bulls player to enter COVID-19 protocol

The Chicago Bulls are down to 11 players as they travel to Florida for Saturday’s game against the Miami Heat after Derrick Jones Jr. on Thursday became the fifth player to enter thee NBA’s COVID-19 protocol in the last nine days.

The Bulls have not gone more than two days in nearly two weeks without a player entering the COVID-19 protocol — Coby White (Dec. 1), Javonte Green (Friday), DeMar DeRozan (Sunday), Matt Thomas (Tuesday) and now Jones.

The Bulls’ COVID-19 concerns began Nov. 11, when center Nikola Vučević missed seven games after testing positive.

With nearly one-third of the team in mandated isolation, the Bulls are caught in a full-on COVID-19 outbreak – and it’s unclear when the team will come up for air.

Player absences weighed heavily on the team after a 115-92 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, one of the worst results of the Bulls’ 17-9 start to the season.

“I don’t know when or who is coming back on what dates,” coach Billy Donovan said after the game. “My feeling right now (is) we’re going into Miami with the same group, and if we don’t compete at a higher level, we’re going to get the same result we got here tonight.”

The Bulls have confirmed only that White and Green tested positive. The other three players’ statuses are unclear. Coaches can disclose only information players are comfortable with sharing, which means full details of player symptoms likely will remain limited.

It also is unclear whether the team’s outbreak is affected by the spread of the omicron variant, a protein mutation of COVID-19 which has proved more resistant to vaccines.

The first cases of the omicron variant detected in the U.S. were linked to the NYC Anime convention, which took place in Manhattan three blocks from Madison Square Garden less than two weeks before the Bulls faced the New York Knicks at the arena.

Receiving booster shots could help the Bulls prevent a continued outbreak. The Bulls previously received doses of the vaccine from Pfizer, which earlier this week confirmed its booster shot works against the omicron variant.

Jones will drive back to Chicago on Thursday. He is the third Bulls player to make a cross-country trek following a positive case. Javonte Green drove home from New York after testing positive Friday and Matt Thomas drove from Cleveland on Wednesday night.

The entire Bulls roster is vaccinated, but getting the shot doesn’t prevent contraction of the virus. But Donovan has emphasized the Bulls believe the players have avoided more drastic symptoms because of the vaccine.

No Bulls players have reported symptoms worse than a cold. Vučević described monotony as the worst part of his 11-day quarantine, and the center passed physical and cardiovascular tests immediately after producing two negative tests to be cleared from isolation.

Fully vaccinated teams are afforded more liberty under league COVID-19 protocols — for instance, allowing vaccinated players and coaches to eat at restaurants while traveling for road games. But the league put the Bulls under stricter guidelines following Green’s positive test, limiting the team to essential activities such as practices and games.

The Bulls qualified for a hardship exception after Thomas tested positive Wednesday and signed former Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Johnson to a 10-day contract to regain some semblance of depth ahead of the game in Miami.

Before vaccines became widely available, the NBA had a lower threshold for suspending and postponing games because of COVID-19 cases. The league considered pausing the 2020-21 season when similar outbreaks occurred in January.

Now the Bulls could be expected to continue competing in games unless their numbers fall below the league-mandated eight available players. Donovan said he hadn’t received information from the NBA about the possibility of postponing games following DeRozan’s positive test Monday. However, that could change after two more players went into the protocol.

