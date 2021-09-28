Column: Bulls restore optimism

No matter your opinion of the job Artūras Karnišovas has done since taking the reins of the Chicago Bulls, one thing is certain.

Karnišovas has successfully erased the fingerprints of former general manager Gar Forman, crafting a team whose success or failure will rest squarely on his shoulders.

It’s his coach, his GM, his players and his blueprint for success. In only one year, the Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations put the rebuild in the rearview mirror and constructed a roster that has fans optimistic for the first time since the start of the 2014-15 season.

Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso are the key additions to a revamped roster that added Nikola Vučević last season, giving coach Billy Donovan a chance to prove he was the right choice to take the Bulls to the next level.

Only three players remain from the team that started the 2020-21 season, including the most significant holdover from the “GarPax” era, Zach LaVine, who holds the keys to the Bulls’ future.

If LaVine is still happy by season’s end, there’s a chance he’ll re-sign and become the Bulls centerpiece for the rest of the decade. If not, he’ll leave via free agency and Karnišovas will have to go back to the drawing board.

Making the postseason for the first time is driving LaVine at this point of his career.

“You guys know I’m a team-first guy,” LaVine said Monday on Bulls media day at the United Center. “I’m excited with all the moves the team made and really looking forward to getting into camp and getting to know these guys and getting the season started. We all have a lot to prove, even from a team (standpoint).”

LaVine said he isn’t thinking about free agency while getting ready for the season.

“I’m not worried about my contract right now,” he said. “That will (come at) a point in time in the future. … Right now it’s about the Bulls and us getting better tomorrow.”

Without a single practice under their belt, the Bulls already are better than yesterday.

How much better remains to be seen. Chicago hasn’t been a free-agent destination for years, but things changed over the summer.

So what was the difference?

“Starting with our trade-deadline moves, I think that kind of showed that winning is important,” Karnišovas said. “And the pitch this summer to free agents was we are building something and want to win, so I think that helped, together with having Zach and Vooch, two All-Stars, already on the roster.

“We were pleasantly surprised that a lot of guys wanted to play in Chicago, so it obviously says a lot about Billy and his staff, a lot about players like Zach and Vooch. They really wanted to play with them.”

LaVine was part of the recruiting process, which shows how much he means to the organization.

“They allowed me to have some type of input,” he said. “I was just happy that they were allowed to talk to me about some of (the moves). But at the end of the day, that’s their decision. I’m a basketball player and I’m here to come in and help the team win games.

“But they had some communication with me, and that shows a lot of trust and I appreciated that from them.’’

It’s not a perfect roster, lacking height in the frontcourt and depth overall. Patrick Williams might not be back from his left ankle sprain until early November.

Still, the Bulls should at least progress from a 31-41 season to a postseason berth. They might not be on the same level as the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets or Philadelphia 76ers, but no one else in the Eastern Conference is as loaded in scorers with LaVine, Vučević and DeRozan in the lineup.

Donovan wouldn’t put any expectations on his team, choosing to first see how they play together.

“The biggest thing for us, it’s so hard to sit there and make predictions or project what is or is not going to happen,” he said. “For me to sit up here and say, OK, we haven’t had one practice or one game with each other, and to say what we’re going to look like weeks, months from now, it’s going to be hard to say. But certainly the expectation is you want to be able to compete at the highest level and make deep runs in the playoffs.

“But with all these new faces — outside of Patrick and Zach and Coby (White), nobody on our team last year started and finished the year on our team, and two of those guys (Williams and White) are injured right now. So I’m excited about it because there’s a lot of potential and positivity about what we can become. But we’re going to have to put the work in to become that.”

The Bulls ranked 21st in scoring last year at 110.7 points per game, with much of the offense dependent on LaVine, at least until the acquisition in March of Vučević. DeRozan, a consistent scorer since his second season with the Toronto Raptors in 2010-11, hasn’t averaged below 20 points per game over the last eight seasons and averaged a career-high 6.9 assists last season with the San Antonio Spurs.

Asked how he and LaVine will mesh, DeRozan said: “It’s not rocket science at all. He has a passion for the game and a love and appreciation to want to win.”

Donovan promised a more up-tempo offense run by Ball, who came over in a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

“DeMar and Zach are two players in the open floor and open space (who) are really, really terrific offensive players, so we’re going to have to play faster,” Donovan said.

The Bulls will need to play to Ball’s strengths.

“It’s going to require the other four guys getting out and running,” Donovan said.

Ball — the oldest of the Ball brand of basketball stars — averaged 14.6 points and 5.7 rebounds last season for the Pelicans and gives the Bulls a distributor at point guard who sees the floor and doesn’t focus on his own scoring. He said no one is concerned about who does the scoring.

“I don’t see it being a problem, especially the way today’s NBA is sculpted,” Ball said. “It’s turning into a positionless game. So people that say DeMar and Zach can’t coexist, I don’t believe that. I think we’re going to have a great team with a lot of guys with a lot of character and a lot of unselfish players. Obviously that leads to a good team.”

The season opener is Oct. 20 in Detroit. In the meantime, Bulls fans should enjoy these next three weeks of unbridled optimism.

They’ve definitely earned it.

