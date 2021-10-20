Chicago Sky owner agrees to pay fine for lobbying Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Chicago Sky principal owner Michael Alter has agreed to pay a $5,000 fine to the city after the ethics board sanctioned him for unregistered lobbying of Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Alter argued earlier this year that the ethics board was wrong to fine him for unregistered lobbying after the Chicago Tribune obtained emails showing he asked Lightfoot for help gaining a gambling license.

But he has since reversed course and agreed to pay the $5,000 fine, according to the city ethics board. A spokesman for Alter did not immediately have comment.

Ethics board executive director Steve Berlin in a statement said the board “hopes that all who read about this matter realize that when they contact City officials to ask for support for or to persuade them about specific matters, they may well be engaging in lobbying, and, under City law, may need to register, and that they then register or contact our office with the specifics so we can advise them.”

Records show Alter, whose team won its first WNBA title Sunday, emailed Chicago first lady Amy Eshleman in December to ask for the mayor’s help obtaining a gambling license for his team. In the email, Alter noted he’d previously discussed the issue with Lightfoot.

“I am writing you now to formally get the mayor’s support for pending legislation that will — FINALLY — provide an opportunity for the sky to get a gaming license,” Alter wrote. “As you know from our previous conversation, in the big gaming bill passed in (June) 2019, all the men’s professional teams were (given) the right to buy a license. The sky was not included.”

In the email to Eshleman, Alter said he had been trying to get the law changed since it passed. Lightfoot previously asked him to “step aside” to make legislation for a Chicago casino passage easier and he did, Alter said.

Alter said he was hopeful that the state legislature would pass an amendment giving him the license in January but was trying to “formally rally support now to create the necessary momentum.”

“It would be extremely helpful if the mayor would lend her ‘vocal’ and visible support to our efforts by agreeing to add her name as a supporter to this amendment,” Alter said. “If you could help facilitate this quickly, I would be enormously grateful.”

Eshleman responded that she sent his email to Lightfoot, who would give him a call. Alter has not succeeded in getting the gambling license.

Lobbyists are required to register with the city and report contact with city departments. Exempt from registering are those acting solely on their own behalf. Individuals who fail to register as a lobbyist or report their lobbying activity face fines. The largest is a $1,000-a-day fine for lobbyists who fail to register within five days of contacting city officials — a penalty designed to create immediate transparency as to which interests are seeking to influence potential government actions as city officials weigh those decisions.

In September, Alter released a statement saying he “strongly disagrees” with the ruling.

“Most importantly, the board’s overly broad reading of the ordinance sets an extremely dangerous precedent: It makes suspect any and every outreach by a business owner or CEO of a company, small or large, who speaks to elected city officials to promote their business interests,” Alter said. “This would have a chilling effect on the essential dialogue between business leaders and elected officials and lead to the absurd conclusion that every business owner and CEO must register as a lobbyist to engage with their elected leaders.”

In a written response to questions last month, Lightfoot’s office punted on the situation.

“This is a matter between the Board of Ethics and Michael Alter,” her office said.

Not all the emails dealt with the gambling license.

In January, Alter emailed Eshleman on the same thread and asked for Lightfoot’s help signing Candace Parker, a former Los Angeles Sparks star who played high school basketball at Naperville Central.

“(Do) you think the mayor would be willing to give candace a call — or send her a text, encouraging her to come play for chicago?” Alter wrote. “(W)e’re pulling out all the stops we can think of to make her feel ‘home.’”

Eshleman said Lightfoot would be willing to contact Parker and copied the mayor on her response.

“We saw her play when she was in high school!” Eshleman wrote.

During an interview on The Score this week following the Sky’s WNBA championship, Lightfoot acknowledged calling Parker before she signed with the team and called her a “very, very smart, savvy businessperson” who wanted to come back and play in front of her hometown.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0