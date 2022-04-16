 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Chicago Bulls’ young trio of Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White and Patrick Williams faces a big first playoff test

  • 0

In the week leading up to the first round of the NBA playoffs, young Chicago Bulls players are balancing preparation with the enthusiasm of reaching the postseason for the first time. Amid the crush of practices and film sessions, veteran DeMar DeRozan urged his younger teammates to slow down and enjoy the moment.

But the youngest players on the Bulls roster — guards Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White and power forward Patrick Williams — aren’t just headed to the playoffs for a learning experience. If the Bulls want to unseat the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, they’ll need their 22-and-under trio playing at its highest level.

The Bulls will ask the most of Dosunmu, who continues to carry responsibilities as the team’s secondary point guard after Lonzo Ball suffered a left knee injury in January and was ruled out for the season last week.

“We have to rely on him. I’ve got a lot of trust and confidence in Ayo,” coach Billy Donovan said. “These are real learning opportunities for him, but in terms of his readiness and competitiveness, I don’t have any concern that he’s going to give you his very best.”

Bucks Bulls Basketball

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) goes up for a shot as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Wesley Matthews (23) defend earlier this season.

The Bulls never expected to throw their homegrown draft pick into the starting point guard position, but Dosunmu’s growth quickly became a silver lining amid an onslaught of injuries. Dosunmu averaged 8.8 points and 3.3 assists as a rookie, coolly playing through the pressure of the Bucks defense in their first two matchups.

Dosunmu likely will return to a reserve role in the playoffs while Alex Caruso handles the starting point guard responsibilities. But after the Bucks pummeled the Bulls’ secondary rotations in their last two matchups of the season, Dosunmu’s ability to protect and distribute the ball will be critical.

“(Ayo’s) been preparing himself all year,” Caruso said. “The adversity and unfortunate circumstances of our team propelled him into a larger role earlier than we wanted to throw him into, but it’s been great for him to learn. In the long run, it’s going to be great for him and great for our team to be able to have those experiences.”

As the core of the secondary unit coming off the bench, all three of the Bulls’ youngest players will play a primary role in the game plan. Although he played in only 12 games since a five-month injury absence, Williams will be an integral piece to slow the Bucks’ size.

Since Williams’ return to the court March 21, coaches and teammates have encouraged the second-year power forward to regain aggression around the rim. Although it was a rest game for most of the starters, Williams scored a career-high 35 points in the season finale against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, bolstering his confidence in a win the Bulls hope will transfer to the playoffs.

White also could provide a boost with his perimeter shooting. The guard didn’t fare well against the Bucks — going 11-for-40 in four games — and his shooting was streaky throughout the season. But a well-timed hot night could make the difference to swing the momentum for the Bulls, who are already down a long-range shooter in Ball.

Shot selection will make the difference for White, particularly against perimeter defenders such as Jrue Holiday.

“That’s one of the biggest challenges for guards against them,” Donovan said. “They’re so long, you’ve got to understand what shots to take.”

Playoff basketball is different for plenty of reasons — higher stakes, higher quality of talent and higher viewership than any games these young players have competed in. But tactically, the key difference in a postseason series is playing the same team for four to seven games in a row.

With a full week to prepare, the Bulls are crafting a more elaborate strategy to neutralize the Bucks’ size and open up scoring opportunities.

“It’s a very in-depth game plan that we have to follow in order to give ourselves a chance,” White said.

But playing a series also comes with challenges. Donovan emphasized the importance of being able to quickly move on from losses, which becomes more difficult when players have to face the same opponent night after night.

Physically, the playoff schedule isn’t any more rigorous than the regular season, but the repetition requires a higher level of mental fortitude that younger players haven’t tested yet.

“This is a lot of guys’ first time going at a team this many times, facing them back to back,” Dosunmu said. “It’s going to come down to playing hard because the X’s and O’s are going to be exposed right away.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ja Morant returns to Grizzlies after missing 9 games

Ja Morant returns to Grizzlies after missing 9 games

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant returned to action Saturday night against the New Orleans Pelicans after missing nine games with right knee soreness. The point guard, the team scoring leader at 27.6 points a game, was announced in the starting lineup shortly before the game. Morant’s return gives Memphis an opportunity to have its starters play together before the playoffs. Memphis holds the second seed in the Western Conference. Morant, who was listed as questionable in the pregame injury report, hadn’t played since injuring the knee March 18 at Atlanta. During that span, the Grizzlies were 7-2, the losses coming in the last two games at Utah and Denver.

Nets sign Edwards to standard NBA contract before playoffs

Nets sign Edwards to standard NBA contract before playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets have signed Kessler Edwards to a standard NBA contract, making him eligible to play in the postseason. The second-round pick from Pepperdine had been on a two-way contract, which meant he couldn’t play beginning next week. But the Nets changed that Sunday on the final day of the regular season. The 6-foot-8 forward has played in 47 games, starting 22, and averaged 5.8 points. He has become a regular member of the rotation, playing about 20 minutes per game. The Nets made room on the roster for the move by waiving veteran James Johnson on Thursday. 

The play-in games are set, as NBA looks to the postseason

The play-in games are set, as NBA looks to the postseason

It lasted 174 days, required the usage of more players than any season in history primarily because of the ongoing challenge of playing through a pandemic, and saw playoff-positioning chases go all the way down to the final moments. Now, move over, regular season. The NBA’s postseason is finally here. The Eastern Conference play-in games were set on Sunday. Brooklyn will play host to Cleveland and Atlanta will entertain Charlotte. The Nets-Cavs winner goes to the playoffs; the loser plays the Hawks-Hornets winner for the No. 8 seed.

Miles Bridges fined $50K for throwing mouthpiece into crowd

Miles Bridges fined $50K for throwing mouthpiece into crowd

The NBA has fined Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd after being ejected from Wednesday night’s play-in loss to the Hawks in Atlanta. Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor through the tunnel heading back to the locker room. He threw his mouthpiece, hitting a young female. Bridges apologized after the game and again following his exit interview in Charlotte saying he deserved any punishment the league handed down.

Reaves, Monk lead Lakers past Nuggets 146-141 in OT

Reaves, Monk lead Lakers past Nuggets 146-141 in OT

Malik Monk had a career-best 41 points and Austin Reaves set career highs with 31 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 146-141 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets in what might have been Frank Vogel's final game as coach. The Lakers were eliminated from the play-in tournament Tuesday and the Nuggets clinched a playoff spot Thursday. Denver is the sixth seed in the Western Conference and will play Golden State in the first round. Nuggets coach Michael Malone sat four of his five starters, including MVP candidate Nikola Jokic. Markus Howard had a career-high 25 points and Bryn Forbes scored 24 for the Nuggets.

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Pitch: Slugging offense and efficient bullpen help Cardinals rotation through first turn

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News