Chicago Bulls reportedly trade Lauri Markkanen and are set to acquire Derrick Jones Jr. as a part of a 3-team deal

Lauri Markkanen’s time in Chicago appears to be over.

Nearly four years after acquiring him as part of a draft-day deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Bulls reportedly have agreed to trade the Finnish forward to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a sign-and-trade deal worth $67 million over four years.

As part of a three-team deal, the Bulls reportedly are close to acquiring Derrick Jones Jr. from the Portland Trail Blazers in addition to protected draft picks. The Cavs are sending Larry Nance Jr. to the Trail Blazers, according to reports.

Markkanen, 24, had an uneven Bulls career in his four seasons, averaging 15.6 points on 44% shooting in 221 career games (195 starts). Injuries limited the former No. 7 pick, and he never played more than the 68 games he played in his rookie year.

Jones, 24, has played five seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and Trail Blazers, averaging 6.8 points in 229 career games (89 starts).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0