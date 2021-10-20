Chicago Bulls open 2021-22 season with new roster, style

The Chicago Bulls entered the 2018-19 season with a young nucleus, a budding star in Zach LaVine and an overall feeling that better days were ahead.

The rebuild was only in Year 2, but Bulls President and COO Michael Reinsdorf voiced optimism about the team’s immediate future and the chances of Chicago becoming a free-agent destination.

“We have a young, talented team,” Reinsdorf told the Chicago Tribune. “I think it’s not just about the money for players today. It’s also about winning and losing. I think we offer a great opportunity because Chicago is an incredible sports town. The United Center is one of the nicest buildings in the NBA and sold out. The practice facility is state-of-the-art. And we feel we have a team on the rise.”

Twenty-four games into the season, the Bulls fired coach Fred Hoiberg and replaced him with Jim Boylen. They went on to lose 60 games and eventually fired Boylen after the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season. They ditched the rebuild completely this past summer, opting to go all-in for LaVine’s final season before unrestricted free agency.

Sometimes the plan doesn’t work and it’s time to call an audible.

Coach Billy Donovan begins his second season Wednesday in Detroit, pairing LaVine with a new supporting cast that features Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso as well as Nikola Vučević, added at last season’s trade deadline. With anticipation building in Chicago after the wholesale roster changes and a perfect 4-0 preseason, should Donovan try to tamp down expectations or let Bulls fans enjoy this newfound feeling of euphoria?

After the team’s final workout Tuesday before the flight to Detroit, Donovan told a group of four reporters he always has been “realistic and honest” when speaking with the media.

“I’m not trying to downplay or overhype anything,” he said. “I think our guys did do a good job, but it was preseason. It was four games. The other teams had some guys who didn’t play. We felt the need to play our guys, build out minutes with the main guys.

“I’m excited about the group. But as a coach, as you’re looking at things that are going to get in the way of where we want to get to, we’ve all got to address them and confront them. There’s a lot we’re going to have to overcome. I’m excited about that because of the character of the guys we have, but there are still realistic challenges that we’re going to have to handle.

“We didn’t get fouled at all during the preseason. As a coach, you’re always looking at areas we’re trying to get better in. I’m not taking anything away from the guys because, as a group, they did a great job working.”

The question at the start of camp was how well the new players would jell in Donovan’s more up-tempo offense. The answer was “rather quickly.”

It was only the preseason, of course, but the Bulls were energetic and entertaining and even finished with the top-rated defense, for what that’s worth. LaVine said Monday the players “tried to take (preseason games) as real as we can to get ourselves more time to jell.”

It showed — and now it’s for real.

“It’s a new team, so we know it’s not going to be that easy,” LaVine said. “We are going to have adversity, we are going to have ups and downs throughout the season, but the preseason showed the potential we have and the room to grow we have.”

The Bulls lack height and a deep bench, so a lot will be expected of the starters and sixth man Caruso. Much of the early attention will be on Ball and whether he can keep the three main scorers — LaVine, DeRozan and Vučević — happy and productive in the faster-paced offense.

“This is my fifth year, so it’s not my first opening night,” Ball said Tuesday. “I think a lot of guys are going to have butterflies because they’re so excited to play and finally get the year started, especially after all the COVID stuff. For me, being in my fifth year, (I’m) kind of like a vet in today’s game because guys are so young now. I’m just glad to get the year going.”

That “COVID stuff” still is causing problems in Brooklyn, where Nets star Kyrie Irving won’t be able to play for now because of his reluctance to get vaccinated. The Bulls have had no COVID-19-related issues in their camp and no controversies thus far to speak of. They’re being picked anywhere from fifth to ninth in the Eastern Conference, but no one expects them to be on the same level with the Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers or the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

They start out this week with two relative lightweights in the Pistons (twice) and New Orleans Pelicans, which could help them build confidence as they try to convince everyone they’re legit. One of the bright spots of the preseason was the play of Caruso, the former Los Angeles Lakers reserve who gained a cult following and the nickname “G.O.A.T.” from LeBron James for his hustle and energy.

In the City of Big Shoulders and Floor Burns, Caruso’s style should translate well with Bulls fans.

“I don’t know if I can answer all that,” he said Tuesday regarding his cult status in L.A. “I just know that the way I play, fans tend to like it.

“I play hard. I play to win. I play for my teammates. Those are things that usually translate to success, and I think that kind of comes with you winning a championship in L.A.. They’re going to love you forever regardless of what happens. That had a little to do with it. Hopefully the things I mentioned about my game can translate here and bring some more success to the Bulls.”

The time for talking is over. Now let’s see if these Bulls are as good as advertised.

