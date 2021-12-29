Chicago Bulls finding success with LaVine, DeRozan, Vučević

Balance is the key for the Chicago Bulls this season as they attempt to answer the same nagging question: “Is this team for real?”

The Bulls’ star trio — DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević — are beginning to strike an equilibrium that will define the team’s success this season. All three players highlight their willingness to share the spotlight as the key to their strong start.

Any given night can belong to one of the three, making it impossible for opponents to double up or overload any individual. Every member of the team’s “Big Three” recorded 30-point games this season: 10 for LaVine, nine for DeRozan, one for Vučević.

This give-and-take begins with LaVine and DeRozan.

“Coming up to this point, I haven’t won like this is and this has been the best feeling I’ve had winning,” LaVine said. “It’s been really easy for me. … Obviously there’s going to be nights here I have it, nights where (DeRozan) has it. As long as we both have that same demeanor to do whatever it is to win, we’re going to be fine.”

The prospect of a dynamic duo holds specific weight in Chicago, where the binary suns of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen still cast long shadows. For more than two decades, Bulls fans have craved the return of a balanced pair of playmakers as stars such as Derrick Rose and LaVine languished in the isolation of a solo spotlight.

Although early in their tenure together, LaVine and DeRozan pose potential to create another winning partnership in Chicago. They became the first Bulls duo outside of Jordan and Pippen to score a respective 30-plus points while adding nine-plus assists apiece Monday night, crystallizing the steady growth of a partnership averaging a combined 53.4 points per game.

In his 13th NBA season — and on track for a fifth All Star designation — DeRozan has become both mentor and partner for LaVine, who spent the early years of his career making the most of unbalanced rosters. Most importantly, DeRozan models a cool, unfazed version of late-game heroics.

“He’s just so calm, man,” LaVine said. “I’ve always been somebody, especially in my past experience, where it’s like, ‘OK I’ve got to do it now and do everything.’ It’s like, we’re down 10, I want to try to get it back right away. But he’s so calm. It doesn’t matter if he’s got 25 going into the fourth or he’s got four. He takes that fourth quarter as a totally different game.”

While LaVine and DeRozan’s chemistry mixed from the start, it has been slower for Vučević, who finally broke out of a four-game slump this week. In two weeks of shooting under 40%, Vučević’s frustration became visible — wincing after every miss and throwing up his hands in uncharacteristic disgust — as games wore on and players continued to drop off into protocols.

The team’s weeklong pause because of the outbreak offered a much-needed rest and reset. Vučević said conversations with coach Billy Donovan helped him to break through the mental block caused by his short-term shooting. The center averaged 19.3 points and 12.8 rebounds in the four games since the break.

“He knew that I was frustrated with shooting the ball,” Vučević said. “His main thing was I shouldn’t let that affect the rest of my game. When I looked at that game, that was the biggest thing. Obviously I didn’t shoot the ball well, but I wasn’t doing whatever else I had to do as a player on the court. I let that affect the rest of my game and I’m too good of a player to do that.”

Vučević’s main challenge is molding his game around the playmaking prowess of LaVine and DeRozan. Previously with the Orlando Magic, the center knew he’d be fed a reliable amount every game as the team’s main star. But in Chicago, his role wasn’t immediately obvious — the Bulls prefer a small-ball setup that doesn’t often lend itself to Vučević’s former style of classic post-up play.

The two-man game in the pick and roll with LaVine has quickly become a potent comfort zone for both players. They attack size mismatches with glee, using their dual abilities to shoot from distance and drive to the rim to stretch defenses and flick passes to teammates.

“The only way to do it is to work it over and over again,” Vučević said. “Hopefully now that we pretty much all had COVID, we can stay away from it and continue to stay on the floor and continue to work it. That’s the only way to do it.”

Even while noting their position as a “Big Three,” the trio is quick to credit the rest of the roster. DeRozan said the lineup will feel more like “a big four” when Lonzo Ball returns from COVID-19 protocols, bringing with him an additional layer of defensive disruptiveness and shooting versatility.

This willingness to give up glory defines a Bulls team still fighting to prove its early success isn’t a fluke.

“I don’t think we have one selfish guy on the team, one guy who’d care more about his numbers or his production more than the team’s success,” Vučević said. “When you have guys like that, it’s easy. … When you play with unselfish guys, it’s beautiful to watch.”

