Bulls guard Alex Caruso eager to get back on the court

Alex Caruso palmed a basketball against his body as he reflected on the bad timing.

Caruso was cleared to rejoin the Chicago Bulls from a left foot sprain, then entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols Jan. 5. Before his expected return to game action Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center, Caruso acknowledged his boredom during a frustrating two weeks while dealing with unfortunate circumstances.

“Stuff happens, adversity hits, we’ve just got to go with it,” Caruso said. “We can’t do anything about it. We can feel sorry for ourselves, take a second to think about what could have been or what was and what could be — it takes away from what you’re looking at right now, which is trying to win games, and the most important for us is just finding a way to win.”

The versatile guard will give the banged-up Bulls a boost, especially on the defensive end, in his first game since Dec. 20. The Bulls are riding a four-game losing streak entering Wednesday.

Beyond missing time for COVID-19 protocols, Caruso was hampered by the foot sprain and right hamstring soreness in early December. The combination of ailments limited him to playing in only three of the Bulls’ last 18 games. Coach Billy Donovan previously indicated Caruso could be on a minutes restriction when he initially returns.

“For a guy who’s 27, for almost 20 years of my life I played basketball in the winter, I’ve been structured, wired from January, December I’m playing basketball and competing and playing,” Caruso said. “So to not have that was a struggle for me, but I’m glad to be back, watching games and playing games in person and not at home.

“I haven’t had my competitor release in a while. ... The only way to really get back in shape is just dive into games and play.”

Caruso’s absence has been felt defensively, particularly as the Bulls have weathered injuries in the frontcourt and to guard Zach LaVine. In the meantime, rookie guard Ayo Dosunmu stepped up, at times tasked with guarding the opponent’s best player. Caruso hasn’t been surprised by Dosunmu’s development, citing his physical gifts and learning how to use them at the NBA level.

“Anybody I’ve ever met from Chicago that’s played basketball has that mentality,” Caruso said of Dosunmu. “It just comes with being from here. He’s got the intangibles. He’s got the size and range and competitiveness just about learning how to play defense in the NBA without fouling guys, driving guys. He’s starting to figure it out.”

After winning nine consecutive games between Dec. 19 and Jan. 7, the Bulls entered Wednesday having lost five of six.

“I don’t like losing regardless if I’m playing or not,” Caruso said. “This is my team. I’m part of the team. I want them to win whether I’m playing or not playing. We didn’t have much success the last couple games, so I’m just itching to get back and win.”

