Bulls' DeRozan enters NBA's health and safety protocols

CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls leading scorer DeMar DeRozan entered the NBA's health and safety protocols on Monday, a major blow for a team with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.
DeRozan participated in the morning shootaround prior to the game against the Denver Nuggets. Coach Billy Donovan said he wasn't sure if the four-time All-Star tested positive.
"I cannot really confirm and deny if it's a false positive or is positive," Donovan said. "I don't know right now. Obviously, the medical staff works through the league on that and they come up with the guidelines to which he's got to follow. And I hope we'll be able to have more news one way or another in the next day or so."
Acquired from San Antonio in a sign-and-trade deal in the offseason, DeRozan has played a huge role in Chicago's resurgence. He ranked fourth in the NBA at 26.4 points per game and led the league in fourth-quarter points with 178 points entering Monday.
The Bulls were 16-8 and a half game behind Brooklyn in the Eastern Conference. They are eyeing their first playoff appearance since the 2016-17 season.
Donovan said he's not sure if DeRozan will travel with the Bulls to Cleveland for their game on Wednesday. The NBA's Health and Safety Protocols requires players to be sidelined at least 10 days or record two negative tests in a 24-hour period before they can resume basketball activities. DeRozan joins teammates Coby White and Javonte Green in the league's health and safety protocols.
"We've had to deal with this for a good portion of the year, whether it's been COVID or injuries. ... This is the hand we're dealt," Donovan said. "I like our group of guys."
Backup guard Alex Caruso will also miss at least the next week because of a strained right hamstring, Donovan said. He left Saturday's win at Brooklyn.
"The bigger concern is if we bring him back too early and now it goes from something that was minor to something more significant," Donovan said. "Now, he's going to be missing more time. So I think the medical feels pretty confident that, OK, after a week here, let's reevaluate where he's at and then make some decisions going forward."
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) loses the ball between Brooklyn Nets defenders Kevin Durant (7) and Cam Thomas (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guards Lonzo Ball (2) and Ayo Dosunmu (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Bulls won 111-107.
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots over Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Chicago Bulls won 111-107.
Chicago Bulls forward Troy Brown Jr. (7) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets guards Jevon Carter (0) Cam Thomas (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) defends against Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Chicago Bulls won 111-107.
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) celebrates with Nikola Vucevic (9) and Zach LaVine (8) after making a 3-point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Bulls won 111-107.
Zach LaVine scored 31 points, DeMar DeRozan had 29 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Brooklyn Nets 111-107 on Saturday night. See photos from the game.
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) loses the ball between Brooklyn Nets defenders Kevin Durant (7) and Cam Thomas (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is fouled on his way to the basket by Brooklyn Nets' DeAndre Bembry (95) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) is defended byChicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Bulls won 111-107.
Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guards Lonzo Ball (2) and Ayo Dosunmu (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Bulls won 111-107.
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots over Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) passes the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan gestures during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in New York, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Bulls won 111-107.
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots over Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Chicago Bulls won 111-107.
Chicago Bulls forward Troy Brown Jr. (7) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets guards Jevon Carter (0) Cam Thomas (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) defends against Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Chicago Bulls won 111-107.
Musician John Legend watches courtside during the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets NBA basketball game in New York, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Chicago Bulls won 111-107.
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) celebrates with Nikola Vucevic (9) and Zach LaVine (8) after making a 3-point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Bulls won 111-107.
