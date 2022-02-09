Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu is in concussion protocol

JULIA POE
Chicago Tribune
The Chicago Bulls are again scrambling for a point guard after Ayo Dosunmu was placed in concussion protocol this week. The rookie was forced to stay home from the team’s Wednesday road game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Dosunmu suffered two head-on collisions in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers but started Monday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns.
A hard foul by Andre Drummond in the second quarter of the 76ers game sent Dosunmu flying into the basket stanchion after a dunk. Dosunmu also smacked heads with teammate Matt Thomas in the third quarter. It’s unclear if either play was the source of his entry into the concussion protocol.
Dosunmu started the last 14 games at point guard after injuries to Lonzo Ball (knee) and Alex Caruso (wrist) severely reduced the team’s guard depth. Dosunmu is averaging 7.8 points and 2.7 assists, scoring the clinching baskets in a win over the Indiana Pacers last week.
The Bulls are already staggering from a series of injuries beginning with Patrick Williams’ torn wrist ligaments at the start of the season. Ball and Caruso aren’t anticipated to return until late March, and fellow guards Zach LaVine (back spasms) and Coby White (groin) returned for the first time Monday after weeklong injury absences.
White is the most likely replacement at point guard in Dosunmu’s absence.
The injuries have contributed to the Bulls falling from first place in the Eastern Conference to a third-place tie entering Tuesday’s games. The defense has struggled to keep pace without Ball and Caruso.
Dosunmu’s growth into the point guard role — which he never played regularly in college at Illinois — had been an important silver lining during the short-handed period.
