Ayo Dosunmu is showing signs of growth each game with the Chicago Bulls

Chicago native Ayo Dosunmu wanted to put full respect on his hometown’s name when he was introduced for the first time as a Bulls starter.

Most players are introduced by their college when starting lineups are announced. But when Dosunmu bounded through a gantlet of teammates and into the spotlight on the United Center court, the rookie guard kept his introduction simple: “From Chicago ...”

“I like to be proud to say I’m from Chicago because I know the ups and downs of the city,” Dosunmu said. “I’ve been here my whole life. I’ve seen so much things, so many tragedies. For me to be in this position doing what I love at the highest level, any time I get the opportunity to show love to where I came from, I always love to do that.”

Dosunmu made the first start of his NBA career Monday on the heels of near-disaster for the Bulls when DeMar DeRozan became the third player to test positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

After scrambling to come up with new rotations without one of his top stars, coach Billy Donovan pulled the rookie aside barely an hour before the game. Donovan described Dosunmu as “unfazed” by the news of his starting spot. But Donovan recognized the significance of the milestone after Dosunmu played nearly 42 minutes against the Denver Nuggets.

“He’s earned it,” Donovan said. “It’s got to be an incredible experience for him just growing up in Chicago. ... Who would have ever told him when he was 7 years old sitting on his couch, ‘Hey, someday you’re going to play for the Chicago Bulls.’ Right?”

Monday night’s introduction was a moment Dosunmu dreamed of for years — as that 7-year-old watching the Bulls at home, as a breakout star at Morgan Park, as a Big Ten standout at Illinois.

But as a rotational player, Dosunmu never knew when to expect the first start of his career.

“You always want to be ready, but the hard thing mentally is not knowing when that opportunity is going to happen,” Dosunmu said. “Those 82 games, you never know when your opportunity is going to be called upon.”

As a bench player, Dosunmu has provided a consistently reliable presence for the Bulls since the start of the season. He is averaging 6.0 points and 1.1 assists in 17.2 minutes per game. Those numbers steadily climbed as his confidence and production built with each appearance.

“Ayo’s been nice since I’ve seen him,” guard Zach LaVine said. “He’s in the gym all the time. He’s always working. He’s always getting better. He’s letting the game come to him a little bit more now.”

As Dosunmu racks up minutes, he’s beginning to make familiar rookie adjustments — slowing the game down, making fewer panicked decisions, taking higher-percentage shots.

Donovan noted that growth can occur within a matter of days. Dosunmu struggled with shot selection and ball management against the New York Knicks on Thursday, taking the ball into the paint to take shots over outsized matchups such as 7-foot center Mitchell Robinson rather than kicking to an outlet.

Two days later against the Brooklyn Nets, Dosunmu provided a more balanced style of play with a higher minutes load because of Javonte Green’s absence. Dosunmu’s improved decision-making on both ends of the court paid off on the stat sheet, as he scored 11 points in both games to help the Bulls to important wins.

“He wants the truth,” Donovan said. “He wants to get better, he wants to grow. He wants to hear what he’s got to do to improve. For me as a coach, when you see a young man with that much hunger and desire to want to be good — he wants to hear it all and I really, really respect that about him.”

Although the last week saw a spike in his scoring, Dosunmu takes the most pride in his defensive contribution.

He made two game-changing blocks against the Nets and notched a steal against the Nuggets. Dosunmu helped to defend against top scorers such as Nikola Jokić as the Bulls held the Nuggets under 100 points.

“Offense, that can go up or down, that can fluctuate,” Dosunmu said. “You can go hit five 3s one day, but defense is something you can bring each and every day, no matter how your offense is going. Defense, energy, effort — that’s something that can always be with you.”

Off the court, Dosunmu might revel in playing against Chicago legends such as Derrick Rose and alongside top talents in DeRozan and LaVine. But on the court he exudes a calm confidence, slashing through the paint and shoveling up lobs for his teammates in transition.

To his teammates, Dosunmu’s assuredness proves he is ready to step up.

“He’s got that swag to him,” guard Lonzo Ball said. “He is very confident when he is out there and we put 100% trust in him.”

