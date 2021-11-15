As the Chicago Bulls try to compensate for the absence of Nikola Vučević, coach Billy Donovan might have to get creative

Getting through the next week without Nikola Vučević might force Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan to get even more creative with his rotations.

Donovan already faced the challenge of getting through the season with an undersized roster, an issue he acknowledged on the first day of practice. The loss of Vučević after the center tested positive for COVID-19 only adds to the degree of difficulty.

Donovan received some good news before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers when guard Coby White was cleared to play Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers after rehabbing from shoulder surgery during the first month of the season. That gives Donovan another 3-point shooter to come off the bench and help with the second unit.

But White will come along slowly, at least in the first few games.

“There’s probably going to be a lot of rust on him,” Donovan said. “Whatever happens for him (Monday) night, he’s always got the mentality to come back and work and try to figure out and get better.”

White’s return doesn’t fix the season-long problem the Bulls have had rebounding, and without another true big man on the roster, the only solution may be to play faster with smaller lineups.

The Bulls came into Sunday night’s game ranked 26th in the league in rebounding with an average of 44.2 per game and 24th in offensive rebounds (9.1). And that was with Vučević starting the first 11 games.

Without Vučević and forward Patrick Williams, who is out after wrist surgery, the search for someone to do the dirty work inside against bigger and more mobile centers might be ongoing for a while.

In two of the next three games, the Bulls will face two of the premier big men in the league in the Lakers’ Anthony Davis and the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokić, while the Portland Trail Blazers’ 6-foot-11 Jusuf Nurkić also figures to be a handful Wednesday.

Donovan said he has to figure out the frontcourt rotation to get through this stretch. Tony Bradley started at center Friday against the Golden State Warriors with Alize Johnson getting most of the minutes and Derrick Jones Jr. also getting opportunities.

The Warriors were able to key on Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, knowing the Bulls wouldn’t get much offense from the five spot. The 6-10 Bradley was averaging 4.0 rebounds in 10.4 minutes per game entering Sunday, and Donovan said after Friday’s game he was fine with the job Bradley did against the Warriors.

“I thought he had some plays around the basket,” Donovan said. “But the game is really fast. I don’t think our team did a great job necessarily rebounding, but I thought Tony was fine.”

Bradley started again Sunday night, while Alex Caruso replaced Javonte Green in the starting lineup.

The Bulls called up 6-11 rookie Marko Simonović from the G League, but Donovan said he needs time to get “accustomed to the pace and speed of the game.”

So what’s the solution if teams are going to key on the Bulls’ top two scorers?

“It may require us playing a little bit smaller,” Donovan said. “It may require us playing four guards. We’re going to probably have to look to do some different things just to create spacing. The one thing that’s great about Zach and DeMar is they are willing passers, and if teams are going to (double them), they’ve got to find the open ball and share it and find the open man when it’s available.

“Tony is generally a big man roller. Derrick is a slasher; so is Javonte. Sometimes the lane can get a little congested for those guys.”

Since the Bulls’ roster reconstruction that began last spring with the arrival of Vučević from the Orlando Magic, all of their top rebounders, with the exception of Vučević, are gone.

Wendell Carter Jr., dealt to the Magic in the Vučević trade, was second on the team in rebounding in 2020-21, averaging 7.8. He was followed by Thaddeus Young (6.2), Daniel Theis (5.9), Otto Porter Jr. (5.5) and Lauri Markkenen (5.3).

Vučević leads the Bulls again this season with 10.9 rebounds per game, followed by DeRozan (5.5), LaVine (5.5) and Lonzo Ball (5.3). That’s not a recipe for success.

The Bulls knew this would be a difficult stretch, and it really began two weeks ago with a two-game trip to Boston and Philadelphia. The fact they were 8-4 going into Sunday’s game is a tribute to the team’s cohesiveness and overall fearlessness.

“You can’t be scared to be playing these teams,” LaVine said at the start of the stretch. “Because you want to be playing them later on in the season. It’s a challenge to see where you are as a group and how much you can get better. I look forward to playing these teams. That’s the mentality you have to have.”

Vučević heard some booing during a recent game at the United Center for his slow start. But now it’s apparent how valuable he is to the Bulls and their hopes to get into the playoffs and make a run.

It’s a shame it took a bout with COVID-19 to prove that, but at least it happened early enough in the season that the team can learn a lot about itself in the next week.

“I think this is good for us,” Donovan said. “Because it’s going to force us to have to get better as a group under these circumstances.”

Mental toughness is something that comes with work. And now the work really begins.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0