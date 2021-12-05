Alex Caruso: Chicago Bulls guard a tenacious defender

When Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso walks to the free-throw line at the United Center, the crowd typically greets him with the same chant: “MVP. MVP. MVP.”

On paper, Caruso doesn’t jump out as MVP material. Most nights, he comes off the bench. He rarely talks trash and avoids mind games. He takes fewer than seven shots a game.

But in his fifth NBA season, Caruso has honed an ability to quietly change games. The difference is the dirty work. Caruso leads the league with 2.3 steals per game, setting a goal to make the opponent uncomfortable.

“The stuff that I do is not always glamorous,” Caruso said. “It doesn’t always get highlighted. You might have seen a dunk or two over the years ... but the stuff I do is not sexy. It’s the stuff that wins basketball games. That’s what I love about it.”

Coach Billy Donovan had an up-close look at Caruso’s career long before he landed in Chicago. He coached collegiately against Caruso when the guard played for Texas A&M, then saw Caruso build into a professional at the Oklahoma City G League affiliate while coaching the Thunder from 2016-17.

Donovan compared Caruso’s growth to that of Udonis Haslem, whom he coached at Florida. Both players were competitive starters in college, but the NBA forced them to carve out a niche based on defensive tenacity and teammate-first playmaking.

The result for both is successful longevity — Haslem with three NBA rings in 18 seasons, Caruso with one in five seasons.

“I think guys that are really smart that maybe you don’t look at as being overly talented — those are the guys that stick and last a long time,” Donovan said. “He’s just a winning player. I mean, he’s the epitome.”

Caruso picks his moments carefully. Against the New York Knicks on Thursday, he became the crux of two game-changing plays — drawing an offensive foul that resulted in Taj Gibson’s ejection, then stealing the ball from Julius Randle to ice the game in the final minute of play. The Bulls won 119-115.

Caruso’s efficiency is built off rigorous study of opponents, both on the court and in the film room. But part of his defensive ability is also intangible, a force derived from his essential need to win every possession.

Caruso doesn’t hesitate to throw himself onto the court for loose balls. With the Bulls playing small this season, he often is matched up with players who stand several inches taller, a fact that doesn’t slow Caruso from attempting — and achieving — blocks and steals.

As forward DeMar DeRozan puts it: “He’s a dog, man.”

“The energy that he brings defensively, it triggers us,” DeRozan said. “We try to live up to the standards that Alex is going to bring out on the court. It’s big. It’s incredible the things that he does defensively.”

In Los Angeles, Caruso often seemed like a well-kept secret. He was adored by Lakers fans, who continue to mourn his trade, but Caruso’s name was rarely tossed around in national conversations about the NBA.

In Chicago, Caruso has begun to gain more national recognition. He chalks part of that up to the difference between playing in the Midwest and the West Coast, where games tip off after most of the country has already gone to bed. But Caruso knows his style of play also tends to be slept on.

While he appreciates the increase in attention, Caruso is cautious to soak in too much early praise.

“At the end of the day, we’re all humans, right?” Caruso said. “We all like to be rewarded for things we do well, specifically doing jobs that are hard to do. But it’s a long season. I’ve played 25% of the season. I’ve got to do it for another 75%. So maybe talk about it a little more in depth when that time comes, but for now, if I start thinking about that then, you know, I get away from what brings me so much success.”

Even if he doesn’t earn any accolades this season, Caruso already earned the admiration of his teammates. Whether he’s coming off the bench or mixing into the starting rotation, the Bulls know they can expect Caruso to match up with anybody, no matter their size or talent.

“If Shaq was playing, he’d go out there and try to figure out how to guard him,” DeRozan said.

“Probably get a steal,” LaVine added with a grin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0