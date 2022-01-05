5 things we learned from the Chicago Bulls’ 8th consecutive win

The Chicago Bulls are on a hot streak and lead the Eastern Conference by two games after Monday night’s victory over the Orlando Magic extended their winning streak to eight games.

The 102-98 win was followed by frustration, however, among the Bulls players and coaches. DeMar DeRozan stayed behind on the court to shoot hundreds of free throws. Coach Billy Donovan said the team outright didn’t play well.

As the Bulls emphasize growth even after their wins, here are five things we learned from the win.

1. Shooting consistency dried up.

Heading into Monday’s game, Donovan felt the Bulls were due for a dry night. That came true rapidly: They shot 35.5% from 3-point range and 43% overall. The off-focus night included an uncharacteristic showing at the free-throw line, where the Bulls shot 73.9% and DeRozan went 7-for-13.

The Bulls lead the league in 3-point shooting percentage (38.5%) despite taking fewer shots from behind the arc (29.9 per game) than any other NBA team. That efficiency skyrocketed during the current winning streak, topping out at 45% over the previous seven games.

This sharpshooting boosted the Bulls throughout major COVID-19 absences, but Donovan didn’t think it qualified as a cornerstone of the team’s identity.

“I just don’t know if we can sustain shooting the basketball at that clip for the rest of the season,” he said. “It’s probably unsustainable.”

2. The defense offset a low scoring night.

Although the Bulls offense couldn’t find its firepower, Donovan was pleased with his team’s effort to refocus on defense. Throughout the latter half of the winning streak, Donovan said he had noticed a visible dip in team defense — sluggish in transition, diminished defensive rebounding.

“If you look at the numbers (for) rebounding, transition defense, those things had skyrocketed for us over the last 10 games,” Donovan said. “You get on a winning streak and all of a sudden you don’t even think about any of these other things. I didn’t think defensively we were going in the right direction.”

After Donovan challenged his players to recommit to those defensive fundamentals, the Bulls held the Magic under 100 points without key defenders Javonte Green and Alex Caruso. Donovan said the defensive performance made up for any frustration he felt about the shooting inefficiency.

3. Lonzo Ball made an impact despite poor shooting.

In his first night back after a five-game absence due to COVID-19, Ball wasn’t immune to the Bulls’ off shooting night. He made only one basket in eight shots (12.5%), a severe drop-off from his 41.1% season average.

But Ball still brought a bounce to the Bulls that they had missed for the past week. He finished with seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals, returning an edge to the Bulls perimeter defense.

A layer of rust is to be expected after an abrupt layoff from practicing and playing, and Ball’s shooting will come back. His immediate ability to affect opposing offenses and quarterback the Bulls attack, however, returned a critical piece to the roster.

4. Adaptation is the new reality amid injuries and illness.

Teams around the league are having to adjust once again as COVID-19 outbreaks weigh on rosters. The Bulls were one of the first teams to tackle this dynamic in which players who are forced to carry heavier workloads amid health and safety protocol absences ultimately sustain injuries due to a lack of rest.

Although the Bulls hope they’re on the other side of their outbreak, the losses of Green and Caruso had a heavy impact on the team’s defense against the Magic. Caruso is expected to return this week from a foot injury, potentially in time for Friday’s game against the Washington Wizards, after returning to contact for the first time during practices last Wednesday and Thursday.

Green, however, could be sidelined two to four weeks with a groin injury. The loss is significant — Green often takes the toughest defensive assignment on the court, guarding players from the 6-foot-1 Trae Young to the 6-10 Kevin Durant.

Donovan is leaning on a smaller defensive look with Derrick Jones Jr. and Ayo Dosunmu to offset the loss of Green. This combination worked during the last three games, and the longevity of its success will play a major factor in how the Bulls fare over the next month.

5. The winning streak continued.

Despite the dissatisfaction from Donovan and his players about the nature of the win, Monday’s game added another notch to the Bulls’ longest winning streak since 2012. And the streak has taken place directly after the roster was decimated by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Monday’s game, coupled with losses by the Brooklyn Nets (23-12) and Milwaukee Bucks (25-14), also gave the Bulls (25-10) a two-game gap over both teams. After displacing the Nets from the top of the Eastern Conference last week, the Bulls are now in position to begin building a cushion — however slight — in the conference standings.

