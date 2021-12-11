2 more Chicago Bulls enter the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols

The Chicago Bulls were down to 11 players against the Miami Heat on Saturday night in Florida after Ayo Dosunmu and Stanley Johnson entered the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Seven Bulls players are in the protocols — which means they tested positive for COVID-19 and have failed to produce two negative tests since — in the last two weeks.

Alex Caruso played for the first time in a week after missing two games with a right hamstring strain that forced him to be pulled from the Dec. 4 road game against the Brooklyn Nets. Caruso’s return bolstered the Bulls, but the team is struggling with a diminished roster.

Johnson signed a 10-day contract with the Bulls after the team earned a hardship exception following their fourth positive COVID-19 test earlier this week. He joined the team in Miami on Friday, entering the protocols less than 36 hours later.

“We need a hardship for a hardship right now,” coach Billy Donovan said before the game.

Heat forward Caleb Martin also entered the COVID-19 protocols Saturday. The Heat already were beleaguered by absences, missing Bam Adebayo (thumb), Jimmy Butler (tailbone), Markieff Morris (neck) and Victor Oladipo (knee) for the game.

Coach Erik Spoelstra said he was informed of the positive test minutes before speaking to media barely an hour before the game.

“I don’t think I can make a rational comment right now,” Spoelstra said. “I was just informed in the last 10 minutes. We will wait for a little more direction from the league ... and then we will take the next step.”

The NBA placed heavier restrictions on the Bulls following their second positive test, limiting the team to essential activities such as travel, practices and games. However, Donovan said the league has not indicated it would suspend or postpone games despite the outbreak. Currently, the Bulls will be expected to continue playing unless they drop below the league-mandated minimum of eight available players.

Despite the outbreak’s widespread impact on the roster, Donovan said he hasn’t heard concerns from his players about continuing with the season.

“I would totally understand if somebody in our team was like, ‘Listen, I don’t I don’t feel comfortable with this, I don’t feel comfortable playing,’ ” Donovan said. “We haven’t had any of that, but certainly COVID has impacted people in a lot of different ways. I think people — at least inside of our team — have had loved ones that have really suffered from it. It is a scary time, and our guys have really done a good job just trying to really stay locked in.”

Dosunmu stepped up heavily throughout the last two weeks to replace the production of depth players — most importantly, fellow guard Coby White. White was the first player afflicted by the outbreak.

After White tested positive Dec. 1, the team hasn’t gone two days without at least one player entering quarantine: Javonte Green (Dec. 3), DeMar DeRozan (Sunday), Matt Thomas (Tuesday), Derrick Jones Jr. (Thursday) and now Dosunmu and Johnson. DeRozan’s absence has had an extreme impact on the Bulls, who haven’t been able to replace his scoring.

Nikola Vučević also tested positive Nov. 11, missing seven games during a bout with the virus.

The Bulls began testing players daily — sometimes more than once a day — after White’s positive test.

Although the team hasn’t been able to contain the outbreak, Bulls players have reported only minor symptoms so far. White and Vučević both described “cold-like” symptoms, such as a fever and cough. Vučević passed his cardiovascular tests immediately following clearance on Nov. 22 and hasn’t reported any lingering effects since his return.

“We’ve got a lot of guys sitting home with no symptoms right now,” Donovan said. “That’s obviously a good thing, too, because I think when guys have gone through a little difficulty of getting really, really sick, it’s really made it a lot harder for them coming back. So we do have some guys that have felt under the weather, we have some guys that have very, very mild symptoms and some guys who just don’t have any.”

