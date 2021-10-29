White Sox left-hander Keuchel and Cubs right-hander Zach Davies Gold Glove Award finalists

Pitchers Dallas Keuchel of the Chicago White Sox and Zach Davies of the Cubs are Gold Glove finalists, Rawlings announced Thursday.

Keuchel, a four-time winner of the award, is an American League finalist for pitchers with José Berríos of the Minnesota Twins/ Toronto Blue Jays and Zack Greinke of the Houston Astros.

Davies is a National League finalist with Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves and Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Keuchel led AL pitchers with 12 defensive runs saved, according to fangraphs.com. Keuchel had one error in 49 chances. The error, which occurred May 23 against the New York Yankees, was his first since Sept. 16, 2017. Keuchel won the award in 2014-16 and ’18 with the Astros.

Davies has been named a finalist for the award for the second time. He also earned finalist distinction in 2017 as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers. Among NL pitchers, Davies’ 6 DRS tied for second best with fellow finalist Fried and the Philadelphia Phillies’ Ranger Suárez. Davies, who joined the Cubs as part of the trade that sent Yu Darvish to the San Diego Padres, did not commit an error in 35 defensive chances and tallied 22 assists in 148 innings.

The winners will be announced Nov. 7.

According to a Rawlings news release, “winners are selected by the managers of the 30 MLB teams and up to six of each team’s respective coaches. Each manager and coach vote from a pool of qualified players in their league and cannot vote for players from their own team.”

A sabermetric component — The Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) Defensive Index — “comprises approximately 25%” of the selection total, according to the release.

