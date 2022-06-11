Watch now: Normal CornBelters sweep Prospect League doubleheader from Quincy

NORMAL – One pitched in the rain. The other stayed dry.

Yet both Luke Olson and Jake Armstrong delivered excellent starts for the Normal CornBelters on Friday at the Corn Crib.

Olson and Armstrong each gave up one run and three hits in five innings as Normal swept a Prospect League doubleheader from Quincy, 6-3 and 4-1.

“Our pitchers did a great job,” Belters coach Andy Turner said. “They (the Gems) were off beat all night long. That’s a credit to our pitchers. And we made some great defensive plays behind them.”

In the process, Normal moved to 7-3 for first place in the Great River Division. Quincy slipped to 5-5.

Like water off a duck

Olson took the mound in a steady rain and walked two and allowed a run in the first inning.

“I’m not really a guy to want to blame it on the rain. It was me not being as ready as I should have been,” Olson said. “I got things cleaned up, and from the second on I felt pretty good."

Managing the wet conditions and not blaming them, Olson followed with four scoreless innings. He struck out three and walked three.

“Everybody was under the same conditions,” he said. “You’ve got to try to make it more about competitiveness and less about results. My fastball and change up felt pretty good. I tried to stay ahead (in the count), try to keep guys off balance and let the defense work.”

Holding a 3-1 lead after one inning was key, according to Turner.

“It was two good pitchers going at each other,” said Turner. “I think Luke made the adjustment quicker than their pitcher, and that’s how we won the first inning. Give Luke a lead and he’s tough.”

Olson was a workhorse at Danville Area Community College this spring with a 6-5 record and seven complete games. The right-hander posted a 2.72 ERA, struck out 89 and walked 21 in 72⅔ innings at Danville.

The next stop for Olson is Ohio University.

Strong arm for Armstrong

A University High product who pitches at Western Illinois, Armstrong struck out seven and walked none.

“It’s great to be back in my hometown pitching. I had a great night. My pitches were really on,” Armstrong said. “I had a good backstop, Hogan (Helligso) from Creighton. We were on the same page the whole game. I think that really told the story right there.”

The rain stopped late in the first game so Armstrong was able to work in relatively dry conditions.

“Throwing wet baseballs, it can get messy,” he said. “I’m thankful the rain stayed away for this one.”

Armstrong retired the first six batters before Nolan Wosman and Jonathan Latham started the third with singles. Armstrong wriggled out of the jam on two strikeouts and a fly ball.

“He threw strikes. He was working with 1-2 counts,” said Turner. “When hitters have to hit in 1-2 counts, that makes your pitcher better. He made them hit balls they didn’t want it hit.”

Armstrong struck out five over 4⅔ innings of relief in his first Belters’ appearance.

Closing the deal

Caleb Jacobs gave up two runs and struck out two over two innings in relief of Olson.

Luke Carlson and Spencer Smith each worked a scoreless inning after Armstrong departed. Smith struck out the side and notched a save.

Offensive highlights

Will Henson stroked a two-run first inning single and drove in three for Normal in the opener. Ben Higgins sligged a two-run homer in the fourth.

In the nightcap, the Belters scored all four runs in the third inning. Nolan Sailors, Helligso and Malik Wirges each drove in a run with the fourth run crossing the plate on a throwing error.

Politics of baseball

Paul Schimpf, a Republican candidate for governor, threw out a ceremonial first pitch before the opener.

Schimpf also talked with fans on the concourse during the first game.

