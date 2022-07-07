Watch now: McCade Brown hits hot streak for Colorado minor league team

McCade Brown bounced back from a rough month of May for a spectacular June for the Fresno Grizzlies.

A Normal West High School graduate, Brown was named the Colorado Rockies’ minor league Pitcher of the Month after fashioning a 2.39 ERA over five June starts.

A 6-foot-6, 225-pound right-hander, Brown struck out 39 and walked eight in 26⅓ innings.

For the season, Brown has a 1-3 record, a 4.70 ERA in 44 innings. His control has been solid all season with 65 strikeouts and 13 walks. Since giving up eight earned runs in his first start, Brown has a 3.29 ERA.

Brown was a third round draft choice of the Rockies in 2021 out of Indiana.

Here are updates on other professional baseball players with ties to the Pantagraph area.

John Rave

The former Central Catholic and Illinois State standout got his first taste of Triple A but has spent most of the season at Double A Northwest Arkansas in the Kansas City Royals organization.

Rave has nine home runs, 47 RBIs, 15 stolen bases and a .260 batting average for the Naturals. He managed five hits in 16 at-bats (.188) at Triple A Omaha before returning to Arkansas.

Rave in in his third pro season after being drafted in the fifth round in 2019.

Reid Birlingmair

A Normal West product who was drafted in the 28th round by Oakland in 2018, Birlingmair in on the injured list and has thrown just 3⅓ innings this season.

Birlingmair has a 4.02 ERA and a 13-17 record over 264 career innings.

Brock Stewart

Stewart continues rehabilitation from elbow surgery and has his velocity back up to 96. An ex-ISU and Normal West player, Stewart is hoping to throw for major league teams later this summer.

The 30-year-old Stewart made his major league debut in 2016 and has six MLB wins while pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays.

Owen Miller

Miller batted .400 in April and has settled in with a .248 average as an everyday player with the Cleveland Guardians.

Miller has four home runs and 36 RBIs. The former ISU standout has played both first base and second base.

Paul DeJong

Ex-Redbird DeJong was sent back to Triple A Memphis after hitting .130 in 77 at-bats for the St. Louis Cardinals.

At Memphis, DeJong is batting .219 with 11 home runs and 36 RBIs in 179 at-bats.

DeJong has been unable to recapture his 2019 form when he blasted 30 homers and drove in 78 for the Cardinals.

Colin Holderman

The first Heartland College player to make the majors, Holderman returned from a stint on the injured list this week to rejoin the New York Mets bullpen.

Holderman has provided valuable assistance to the Mets with a 2.63 ERA and a 3-0 record over 13⅔ innings of relief.

Brent Headrick

A ninth round 2019 draft pick out of ISU by Minnesota, Headrick is tied for the Midwest League lead in wins with a 7-2 record for Cedar Rapids.

Headrick sports a 2.40 ERA in 13 starts with 69 strikeouts and 12 walks in 56⅓ innings.

Jeff Lindgren

Former ISU hurler Lindgren has excelled at Class AA with a 3-1 record and a 2.72 ERA over nine starts for Miami’s farm team in Pensacola, Florida.

A 24th round pick in 2019, Lindgren was moved up to Class AAA Jacksonville for four starts but was back in Pensacola after a 7.64 ERA over that span.

Matt Walker

Yet another pitcher from ISU’s 2019 NCAA Tournament team, Walker is with West Michigan of the Midwest League and has a 9.00 ERA in six innings.

Before the promotion, Walker worked to a 3.52 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 23 innings for Lakeland of the Florida State League.

Walker was a 13th round pick by the Detroit Tigers.

Hayden Jones

A catcher, Jones spent one season at ISU before signing with the Cincinnati Reds as an undrafted free agent.

Jones is batting .233 with four home runs and 17 RBIs for Reds’ Class A team in Daytona Beach.