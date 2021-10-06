Watch now: Lynn is set to start ALDS Game 1 for White Sox

Lance Lynn knew last week that he would start Game 1 of the American League Division Series for the Chicago White Sox, who made the news public Wednesday.

Lynn will go Thursday with Lucas Giolito slated for Game 2 on Friday.

“It’s exciting,” Lynn said Wednesday at Minute Maid Park. “We’ve got a nice rotation. We’ve got a tough task here in Houston and we’re looking forward to it.”

The Sox acquired Lynn in an offseason trade with the Texas Rangers for a moment like Thursday. He has plenty of postseason experience, including as a rookie reliever on the 2011 St. Louis Cardinals team that Tony La Russa managed to a World Series title.

“It’s been 10 years and for me to have this opportunity with him is pretty special,” Lynn said.

The right-hander is 5-4 with a 4.80 ERA in 26 career postseason appearances, including seven starts.

“I’ll go back on my experience and the guys that I played with a long time ago,” Lynn said. “They taught me a lot of things along the way and how to do the things I need to do.”

One of those players is Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright, the starter for Wednesday night’s National League wild-card game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“So I’m not going to bug him,” Lynn said.

Lynn had a terrific regular season, emerging as a Cy Young Award candidate after going 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 28 starts.

“Lance is great,” Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal said Tuesday. “I remember being in spring training and being in a meeting with a bunch of the coaches and catchers, telling them it was nice to just catch a guy who didn’t really think too much and he was attacking the strike zone.

“That’s pretty much what he’s done all year and it seems like that’s what he’s done his whole career. He’s going to come at you, he’s going to put pressure on you and you’d better be ready for him when he’s on the mound.”

Lynn was on the injured list Aug. 29-Sept. 10 with right knee inflammation. He made four starts after returning from the IL and said “everything feels great” when asked Wednesday about the injury. He also would be willing to go in Game 4 if called upon.

The Sox still are contemplating the plan for Game 3.

“We just have enough experience in these things that you need to see how the first two games go and then see what you do,” La Russa said. “Not whether they’re wins or losses, but mostly who’s available, who you’ve used, the candidates. Dylan (Cease) would definitely be a candidate. We’re still waiting to see Carlos (Rodón’s) availability.”

Rodón had two strong outings against the Astros this season, allowing one run in 14 innings.

Lynn made one start against the Astros this season, allowing six runs in four innings in a 7-3 loss June 19 at Minute Maid Park.

“(Grandal) and I have already been talking about things that we might be able to do,” Lynn said. “You do all the research you can, you just know you’ve got to go out there and compete and make the pitches, make quality pitches.

“You can’t give in because if you give them anything they have a tendency to run with it and definitely have big innings. You’ve got to make it pitch by pitch and try to make a quality pitch one pitch at a time and keep it that simple. And that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

