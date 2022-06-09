Watch now: Legendary college coach Polk helps Danville in Corn Crib win

NORMAL – A baseball man to the core, Ron Polk has no desire to give it up.

That passion for the game had Polk in the visiting dugout Wednesday at the Corn Crib as an assistant for the Danville Dans.

“Fifty-six years of coaching college baseball,” said Polk. “It was nine years in the Cape (Cod League). Now I’m going to the Prospect League to see what it’s all about.”

Polk ranks ninth among Division I coaches with 1,373 career wins. He spent 29 of his 35 years as a head coach at Mississippi State.

Polk sent several of his Mississippi State players to play in Danville for the summer over the years and was welcomed onto the Dans’ coaching staff by head coach Eric Coleman.

“Game review and working as an adviser,” Polk said of his role with Danville. “I’m enjoying it and enjoying the kids. I’m 78 years old. I’ve been around them a long time.”

Polk had a victory cigar in his mouth after Danville defeated Normal 9-7. Here are five other takeaways from the early season Prospect League contest.

Positive start for Moore

Kyle Moore’s pitching debut for Normal was a successful one. Moore gave up two hits, one earned run and struck out six in five innings.

“I pitched really good,” Moore said. “I tried to dominate early with off speed and keep hitters off balance. I definitely could have done better, but it was a good day.”

A 6-foot-2 right-hander, Moore posted an 8-4 record and a 3.72 ERA to help Oakton Community College reach the junior college Division III World Series this season. He struck out 81 and walked just 10 in 84⅔ innings.

Despite the heavy spring workload, Moore is eager for more innings with the Belters.

“I’ll probably throw 5, 6, 7 innings (per game) just to keep my arm fresh for my next school,” said Moore, who has signed with Division II Missouri Southern.

“Kyle did a nice job. He located. He was in the (strike) zone the whole time,” Normal coach Andy Turner said. “He could throw a strike when he wanted to throw a strike. That made him effective.”

Comia goes deep

Illinois infielder Jared Comia scored three runs and cracked a solo home run to center field for Normal.

“It was a fastball down the middle. I had to put a good swing on it,” Comia said. “But I’m not worried about myself. I’m worried about the team getting back on track.”

The Belters are 5-3 after the defeat.

“This team has been playing really well together,” said Comia. “We made too many errors tonight, including myself. But we’ll get back to it.”

As a freshman, Comia received just eight at-bats this past spring.

“Summer is really important. I want to see every pitch I can get and take advantage of at-bats so when I come back to Illinois in the fall I’m ready to play and can earn a starting spot,” he said.

Comia’s cousin, Branden Comia, is the Fighting Illini’s starting third baseman. A younger cousin will join the Illinois roster this fall.

A rare pop fly triple

Cy Kerber’s pop up behind first base turned out to be much more effective than it appeared to be for Normal in the third inning.

As the Danville first baseman, second baseman and right fielder converged, no one could make the catch and the ball rolled past all of them as Kerber roared into third with a two-run triple.

Back at it

The Belters are back at the Corn Crib on Friday for a 5 p.m. doubleheader with Quincy.

“We have a nice bunch. They will take this loss personal,” Turner said. “We’ll see how we bounce back on Friday. I hope we’ve got a little more energy and a little bit more intuitiveness to get after it. That will be a key factor for us.”

Seating reduced

Normal management has placed advertising coverings over the Corn Crib’s far two sections on both the first base and third base line.

