Watch now: Karson Bonaparte glad to be back on diamond for Normal CornBelters

NORMAL — A year of adversity was no fun for Karson Bonaparte.

Yet the former University High School standout said he needed it.

Bonaparte signed with Notre Dame out of high school but suffered an elbow injury that put his status with the Fighting Irish in limbo.

“We had so many fifth- and sixth-year guys who came back with that extra COVID year, I kind of got the short end of the stick with that,” said Bonaparte, who was not on the Notre Dame roster this spring.

“They didn’t see that this season would be a fit for me on the team. They said I did everything right on and off the field. It just didn’t go my way.”

Bonaparte and former U High teammate Jack Feely are part of the Normal CornBelters roster for the Prospect League season. Normal opened on Wednesday in Clinton, Iowa. The home opener is a 5 p.m. doubleheader Saturday against Burlington.

Back to full health, Bonaparte will pitch and possibly hit as well for the Belters. He has played first base, third base and outfield in the past.

“This is absolutely a big summer. It’s nerve wracking, exciting,” Bonaparte said. “Growing up always being one of the best on the team, you kind of take that for granted.

"Now getting told (at Notre Dame) you’re not seen as one of the guys who is going to make an impact on the team, I’ve never heard that before. But I needed that wake up call. I’m beyond grateful it happened. If I want to go play pro ball, this needed to happen.”

Bonaparte’s current plan is to return to Notre Dame, where he remains on scholarship. But while back in Normal, he eagerly awaits the opportunity to reestablish his credentials on the diamond.

“I haven’t played in a long time. My last real baseball game was the (Class 2A) third place game in high school my senior year,” he said. “I didn’t get summer ball last year because I started school early. I’m ready to get rolling. I’m ready to play every day and get better by the second.”

A year older than Bonaparte, Feely started his college career at Central Michigan before transferring to Division II Saint Leo.

“I’m excited for the summer. It will be fun after being away for a while,” said Feely. “I’m really excited to play in this league. With the traveling, it seems like it’s going to be like a minor league type of thing. It will be fun to experience that.”

Feely also is hungry for mound work after pitching just 2⅓ innings this spring at Saint Leo.

“I just want to fine tune some stuff, get more experience in games and get more consistent with my breaking ball and fastball,” Feely said.

Former Normal Community and Normal West coach Andy Turner takes over the Belters’ managerial reins. He will be assisted by close friend and current Normal West coach Chris Hawkins.

The Normal roster was assembled largely by Belters president of operations Matt Stembridge and Billy DuBois, who also runs the Kernels Collegiate League at the Corn Crib. Turner spent the spring as baseball coach at Heyworth.

Out of necessity, Turner and Hawkins are getting acquainted with their players in rapid fashion.

“It’s a balance. You really have to be in tune with your team,” Turner said. “It starts with pitching and how you supply and deliver innings to pitchers and how they throw.

"There will be a lot of competition. That will be the fun part, working all that out. Hopefully we’re competitive at the end and run it into the playoffs.”

Turner also looks forward to working with Hawkins again. Hawkins was Turner’s assistant at Normal West before Turner left and Hawkins became Wildcats head coach.

“We’ve never really lost touch. We went in different directions, but we’ve been in contact the whole time,” said Turner. “He’s been kind of like my little brother. His passion for baseball is at the level of mine, probably even more than mine. He’s been a great friend.”

Among the hitters to watch on the Normal roster is outfielder Ben Higgins, who batted .283 with 10 home runs for Purdue-Fort Wayne this spring.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

