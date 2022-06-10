Watch now: Future Redbird Auggie Rasmussen enjoying red-hot start in KCL

NORMAL – With two-time Missouri Valley Conference all-star Ryan Cermak almost certainly headed to pro ball after July’s Major League Baseball Draft, Illinois State has a gaping hole in center field to fill.

A prime candidate to step into that spot is tearing up the Kernels Collegiate League just down the road from ISU at the Corn Crib.

Auggie Rasmussen, a transfer from Iowa Western, has 12 hits in his first 22 at-bats with the KCL’s Bobcats for a lofty .545 average.

“I hope so, but that’s a tough thing to do,” Rasmussen said of maintaining his torrid pace. “I feel comfortable. There are great guys and great coaches here. It’s just fun.”

Rasmussen leads the KCL in average and RBIs (16) while stealing five bases.

“One word, he’s a ballplayer,” said Bobcats coach Jake Wegner. “He shows up and just takes care of business. You can see he loves it. He gives maximum effort and has a great attitude all the time.

"He’s just a relentless fighter at the plate. He grinds out at-bats and finds a way on base. ISU is getting a good one.”

A 5-foot-10, 180-pounder, Rasmussen batted .345 with four home runs, 29 RBIs and 14 stolen bases this spring at Iowa Western. He was caught stealing just once.

“Speed is one of the strong points of my game and hitting for average with a little pop,” said the Blair, Nebraska native.

ISU coach Steve Holm sees Rasmussen as “one of those guys who can play center field. He can provide great defense for us and also being a left-handed bat. Where he’s coming from has a history of producing guys who can hit right away at the next level.”

Holm likes his newcomers to play in the KCL. That allows them to get started academically at ISU over the summer.

“You kill two birds with one stone, especially with young guys who can get into summer school and knock a class or two out,” Holm said. “They have that learning curve ease up on how school works. It really helps out.”

“It’s nice to live here and get a feel of the town while playing summer ball, too,” said Rasmussen.

Swartz sharp

University High graduate and Illinois recruit Jake Swartz hurled a strong five innings as the Blue Caps defeated the Bobcats 4-1 Thursday.

“My arm was feeling good. My velo wasn’t where I wanted it to be, but the curve and change up were really working,” Swartz said. “The change up was probably the best I’ve thrown it this year. Their lineup was pretty lefty dominated, so I went to the change up a lot. It was working and getting outs.”

Swartz allowed one unearned run while striking out seven and walking none. He won’t pitch more than five innings per outing in the KCL at the request of the Illini coaching staff.

“I threw about 50 innings in the spring for the high school season,” said Swartz. “I’m going to get four or five innings a start and get ready for fall ball.”

Two roles for Dillingham

Normal West product Peyton Dillingham is serving as a player-coach for the Ground Sloths, who blanked the Merchants 10-0 in Thursday’s first game. Dillingham was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

“Coach (Jonathan) Brandt coaches another team of younger guys. When he’s gone, I get to DH (and manage),” Dillingham said. “It’s a pretty self-sufficient team. Everybody pretty much knows what they’re doing."

Dillingham would “absolutely” like to get into coaching after his playing days are over. “I don’t see myself away from the game,” he said.

Starting his college career at Heartland, Dillingham next went to Morehead State. He spent last season at McKendree where his season was curtailed after nine games by injury.

“I grad transferred to McKendree and ending up breaking my foot and four toes and had to medical redshirt,” said Dillingham. “I hopped into the transfer portal and got another shot to play.”

Dillingham will use his final season of eligibility at Division II Illinois-Springfield.

“I signed up for baseball so there is no question about that,” he said. “I guess I get to get another degree out of it. I’m also excited for that.”

Dillingham secured his bachelor’s degree in exercise science at Morehead State. He completed a master’s in business administration at McKendree and will work toward a second master’s in finance at Illinois-Springfield.

Krause back on mound

ISU pitcher Trey Krause, who returned from Ewing’s Sarcoma to pitch for the Redbirds this spring, made his first appearance of the summer Thursday with the Ground Sloths.

“I feel great,” said Krause, who allowed one hit over two scoreless inning and struck out five. “It’s better pitching in the sun with it 80 degrees instead of at the Duff in the spring when it’s like 40 degrees and windy.”

Krause, who is in remission from the rare type of cancer that occurs in bones or in the soft tissue around the bones, made two appearances totaling 1⅔ innings for ISU this spring.

“Going into the spring, it was going to be tough to get a lot of innings,” said the left-hander. “Summer is the main thing for me now. I want to get back in the flow of things and get back on the mound for the fall and next year.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

