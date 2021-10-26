Watch now: Cardinals name Oli Marmol, 35, manager

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals stayed in their family when they hired their new manager. Monday, Oliver Marmol was named the 51st manager, replacing Mike Shildt, who was fired Oct. 14.

"This is an exciting day," Marmol said after being introduced during an online news conference. "I'm honored to be sitting here."

Marmol, 35, becomes the youngest manager in Major League Baseball. He spent the last three seasons as the Cardinals bench coach and had a close working relationship with Shildt. He was a sixth-round draft pick by St. Louis in 2007.

"I had mixed emotions, I was close to (Shildt)," Marmol said about his reaction to getting the news he had been hired. "It was good to be able to have that conversation with Mike and receive his support. We're excited."

Marmol was born in New Jersey and is of Dominican descent. He becomes the second Cardinals minority manager and the first since Cuban-born Mike González did so for parts of the 1938 and 1940 seasons.

Shildt's firing caught most baseball observers by surprise. He had led the team to a Wild Card playoff game berth following a franchise-record 17-game winning streak down the stretch of the season. He was fired because of what were termed "philosophical differences."

Staying within the Cardinals organization will help the transition, Cardinals president John Mozeliak said.

"We looked at potential outside candidates," Mozeliak said, "obviously we stayed internal. We felt Oli could be that seamless transition. From a leadership standout, Oli is the right man.

"Oli is a career member of the Cardinals organization, and someone who has built excellent working relationships with our players, coaches and staff members at all levels," Mozeliak said. "We believe that he possesses strong managerial skills that will allow for the continued success of our team."

Mozeliak deferred questions about the parting with Shildt, preferring to focus on Marmol.

"We had internal issues we couldn't resolve," he said. "Today is about Oli."

Marmol has been the Cardinals club's bench coach since 2019 and has been with the organization since 2007, first as a player and then as a coach. As a player, he never reached the Major Leagues.

Marmol said there was a point during his days as a minor leaguer that he realized coaching instead of playing might be his future.

"I guess it was after by third year of hitting a buck ninety," he said with a chuckle. "I remember sitting (at Cardinals preseason camp) in Jupiter listening to Tony La Russa," Marmol said, "and I was taking it in as a coach, rather than a player."

Marmol had an overall record as a minor league manager of 268-225. He managed for the Cardinals organization at the Rookie League and at the Single-A level.

Marmol will manage several players older than him with the Cardinals, including catcher Yadier Molina and pitcher Adam Wainwright.

"I've talked with Yadi and Waino, (Paul Goldschmidt) and Nolan (Arenado)," Marmol said, "and the support has been good.

Marmol said collaboration will be key in his new role.

"It's not so much different, as much as how do we build upon the success of this organization has had, because we've won here," Marmol said. "It's more so building upon that, and for me, that comes with a heavy emphasis on integrating departments."

Marmol is the third consecutive Cardinals manager to be hired without previous MLB managerial experience. Shildt was preceded by Mike Matheny.

"As far as moving forward, it will be very important to get everybody on the same page,' Marmol said. "I don't think that will be difficult.

"The expectation in this organization are to win the World Series,' he said. "Losing in the Wild Card or in the NLCS aren't much different.

"(In 2022), we'll take a shot at a championship," he said. "Anything else will be a disappointment."

