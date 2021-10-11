Tepera references Astros’ past of ‘sketchy stuff’ following Game 3 win

The Houston Astros struck out 16 times in the first two games of the American League Division Series against Chicago White Sox.

Sunday in Game 3, Sox pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts in the 12-6 win at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Reliever Ryan Tepera had three strikeouts in two perfect innings and later referenced the Astros history, which includes the 2017 sign-stealing scandal, when asked about the disparity.

“It is what it is,” Tepera said. “They’ve obviously had a reputation of doing some sketchy stuff over there. We can say it is a little bit of a difference. You saw the swing and misses (Sunday night) compared to the first two games at Minute Maid.

“But that’s not really the story. We come here to play, we’re going to compete. We’re not even going to worry about what they’re going to do. All we have to do is execute pitches and they can’t hit it anyway.”

Sox fans made sure to remind the Astros of the scandal, chanting “cheater, cheater” when players like Jose Altuve were at the plate.

“The stadium was rocking, obviously it’s a different game here at our field,” Tepera said.

“You play at Minute Maid and they’re doing something over there that’s a little different. It shows you how many swings and misses they had (Sunday) compared to Minute Maid. That’s why you have the home-field advantage. And (Monday), we have another home-field advantage. We’re ready to go.”

